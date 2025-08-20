Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

The Port of New Orleans reported an increase in container volumes during the first half of 2025, supported by stronger imports from Latin America and Asia and improved shipping schedule reliability.

From January to June, Port NOLA handled 263,961 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 2% year-over-year and 9% compared to the second half of 2024.

In the same period of 2024, the port moved 258,758 TEUs.

“This growth reflects our port’s resilience, global competitiveness, and the value our customers place on reliability,” said Beth Branch, President and CEO of Port NOLA.

Imports showed notable increases, with organic chemical shipments rising 70%, driven by trade with Mexico. Copper imports from Asia expanded fivefold.

By country, imports grew sharply from Singapore (+400%), Malaysia (+112%), Chile (+66%), and Mexico (+24%).

On the export side, plastic resin volumes rose 30%, with PVC shipments to Southeast Asia and South America contributing strongly.

Export growth was led by Vietnam (+155%), Turkey (+40%), and Brazil (+35%).

Amanda Coates, Vice President of Cargo at Port NOLA, said: “These trends underscore how Port NOLA is connecting Louisiana producers with fast-growing international markets and helping importers diversify and strengthen their supply chains through the Gulf.”

Schedule reliability improved to 83% in 2025, a significant increase from previous levels, ensuring more stable container availability.

The Port of New Orleans is a deepwater port and a political subdivision of the State of Louisiana. It operates as a landlord port, managing maritime facilities along the Mississippi River and overseeing container, breakbulk, and bulk cargo, as well as cruise and industrial real estate activities.