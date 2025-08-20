U.S. sets long-term oil and gas lease sales in Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced a long-term schedule for offshore oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet, as mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1).

According to the Department, the program is intended to provide predictability to the oil and gas sector while aligning with President Donald Trump’s policy to expand domestic energy production.

“The One Big Beautiful Bill Act is a landmark step toward unleashing America’s energy potential,” Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said.

The plan sets at least 30 lease sales in the Gulf of America and six in Cook Inlet through 2032. The Gulf currently accounts for about 14–15% of U.S. crude oil production.

The Department stated that the schedule is expected to give industry clarity for investments in deepwater infrastructure and contribute to federal and state revenues.

The Cook Inlet portion of the schedule runs through 2032, with the Department saying it will support jobs and local economies in Alaska while contributing to national energy security.

The first lease sale under the Act, titled “Big Beautiful Gulf 1,” is scheduled for December 10, 2025. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will issue the final notice at least 30 days prior to the sale.

The schedule runs through 2040, with Gulf of America sales planned every March and August until 2039, followed by a single March sale in 2040.

U.S. Department of the Interior is a federal executive department of the United States government responsible for the management and conservation of most federal land and natural resources. It oversees agencies including the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is an agency within the U.S. Department of the Interior. It administers the leasing program for offshore energy development, including oil, gas, and renewable energy projects, on the Outer Continental Shelf. BOEM is charged with balancing energy development, environmental protection, and economic benefits in offshore resource management.