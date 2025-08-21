CMA CGM to add Puerto Antioquia and Rotterdam to upgraded NEFWI route

CMA CGM announced an upgrade of its NEFWI (PCRF) service starting in January 2026. The route, which connects the French West Indies, the Caribbean and Northern Europe, will expand from six to seven ships with increased reefer capacity.

The rotation will add calls in Puerto Antioquia, once the new terminal opens in November 2025, and Rotterdam.

The new rotation will include Dunkerque, London, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Le Havre, Fort-de-France, Pointe-à-Pitre, Kingston, Puerto Antioquia, Puerto Moin, Cartagena, Santa Marta, and return calls in Fort-de-France and Pointe-à-Pitre. CMA CGM stated that arrivals at the beginning of the week are intended to serve the Martinique and Guadeloupe markets more efficiently.

Alongside the investment in modernizing the ports of Martinique and Guadeloupe, CMA CGM will introduce a new Antilles hub to improve feeder connections in the region. A separate service from Guatemala and Honduras to Pointe-à-Pitre will be deployed, linking with NEFWI to offer shorter transit times between Central America and Northern Europe.

The company described the upgrade as a reefer-oriented product focused on exports from Costa Rica, Colombia, Central America and the French West Indies to Europe.

CMA CGM S.A. is a French multinational shipping and logistics group headquartered in Marseille. It operates one of the world’s largest container shipping fleets and provides transport and supply chain services across more than 160 countries. The company is privately held and controlled by the Saadé family through Merit Corporation.