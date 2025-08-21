  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Porto Itapoá completes first stage of RTG-O deployment in partnership with Kaleris

2025 August 21   09:32

ports

Porto Itapoá completes first stage of RTG-O deployment in partnership with Kaleris

Porto Itapoá has completed the first stage of a multi-phase implementation of the RTG Optimization (RTG-O) module within its Kaleris N4 terminal operating system.

According to the company's release, RTG-O, developed by Kaleris, is designed to improve yard crane operations in container terminals.  

“Implementing RTG-O is a key pillar in our ongoing journey to automate and digitize yard operations,” said Sergni Pessoa Rosa Jr., Chief Operations Officer – Operations, Environment, and Technology at Porto Itapoá.  

The project began in March 2025 with the RTG Sequencer module on a single RTG lane.

“After achieving strong, measurable results, we gradually expanded its use to additional lanes across the terminal,” said Sandro Luiz Martins, IT Manager at Porto Itapoá.

In June 2025, the solution was extended to all RTG lanes operating 24/7.  According to the company, the phased deployment minimizes operational disruption, supports knowledge transfer, and allows the impact of each module to be validated before broader use.

Porto Itapoá has reported early improvements in crane productivity and yard flow.  

The next phase, planned for September 2025, will introduce the Yard Crane Balancer and Predictive Rehandles modules.

The terminal is conducting daily tests and has launched a training program with structured sessions, support materials, and ongoing guidance to support adoption. The project remains in its early stages, and further outcomes will depend on subsequent phases. 

Porto Itapoá is a privately operated container terminal located in Santa Catarina, Brazil. It serves as an important logistics hub for trade in South America and operates under Brazilian port regulations. The company provides port handling and storage services for import and export cargo. 

Kaleris, Inc. is a privately held global software company headquartered in the United States. It develops and provides supply chain execution platforms, including solutions for yard management, terminal operations, and transportation management. The company operates internationally across multiple industries.

Topics:

digitalisation

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:15

Panama Canal Authority to launch risk-based vessel inspection model in October

07:12

Portugal allocates €931 million for Port of Leixões expansion under Porto 5+ strategy

2025 August 20

18:00

U.S. sets long-term oil and gas lease sales in Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet

17:30

IUMI warns insurers of exposure to forced labour in supply chains

17:23

CMA CGM launches new Scandinavia West Coast Express service at Port of Gdańsk

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

11:31

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

10:41

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news