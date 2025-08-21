Porto Itapoá completes first stage of RTG-O deployment in partnership with Kaleris

Porto Itapoá has completed the first stage of a multi-phase implementation of the RTG Optimization (RTG-O) module within its Kaleris N4 terminal operating system.

According to the company's release, RTG-O, developed by Kaleris, is designed to improve yard crane operations in container terminals.

“Implementing RTG-O is a key pillar in our ongoing journey to automate and digitize yard operations,” said Sergni Pessoa Rosa Jr., Chief Operations Officer – Operations, Environment, and Technology at Porto Itapoá.

The project began in March 2025 with the RTG Sequencer module on a single RTG lane.

“After achieving strong, measurable results, we gradually expanded its use to additional lanes across the terminal,” said Sandro Luiz Martins, IT Manager at Porto Itapoá.

In June 2025, the solution was extended to all RTG lanes operating 24/7. According to the company, the phased deployment minimizes operational disruption, supports knowledge transfer, and allows the impact of each module to be validated before broader use.

Porto Itapoá has reported early improvements in crane productivity and yard flow.

The next phase, planned for September 2025, will introduce the Yard Crane Balancer and Predictive Rehandles modules.

The terminal is conducting daily tests and has launched a training program with structured sessions, support materials, and ongoing guidance to support adoption. The project remains in its early stages, and further outcomes will depend on subsequent phases.

Porto Itapoá is a privately operated container terminal located in Santa Catarina, Brazil. It serves as an important logistics hub for trade in South America and operates under Brazilian port regulations. The company provides port handling and storage services for import and export cargo.

Kaleris, Inc. is a privately held global software company headquartered in the United States. It develops and provides supply chain execution platforms, including solutions for yard management, terminal operations, and transportation management. The company operates internationally across multiple industries.