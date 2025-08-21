Peel Ports joins Aluminium Federation as first UK port operator member

Peel Ports Group has become the first and only UK port operator to join the Aluminium Federation (ALFED).

The company said the move underlines its commitment to supporting aluminium and metals supply chains in the UK.

The business is seeking to expand its role in the aluminium sector after what it described as a record-breaking year for steel imports at the Port of Liverpool.

Peel Ports is already working with customers to move aluminium cargoes closer to demand centres in the North West, Midlands and North East through coastal and short sea shipping, which the company says reduces road miles and lowers carbon emissions.

David Huck, Chief Operating Officer at Peel Ports Group, said: “We are pleased to become the only UK port operator in membership of ALFED, in a move that underpins our commitment to creating a greener, more productive and sustainable supply chain. The partnership aligns with our strategy to support the growth of key sectors, including aluminium, by providing smarter port-centric logistics and access to the UK’s major industrial heartlands. We look forward to working with ALFED and its members to unlock new opportunities for trade and growth.”

Nadine Bloxsome, Chief Executive Officer at the Aluminium Federation, commented: “We’re pleased to welcome Peel Ports Group into ALFED membership. Their operational knowledge of port infrastructure and logistics adds a valuable dimension to our network, particularly at a time when efficient and sustainable supply chains are a growing priority for many members. We look forward to facilitating shared insight and collaboration across the aluminium value chain.”

Peel Ports Group already handles steel, aluminium and other metals across its UK and Irish Sea port network. In April, the company reported steel import volumes at the Port of Liverpool increased by more than 35% year-on-year.

Peel Ports Group is a UK-based port operator and infrastructure company that manages a network of ports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, including the Port of Liverpool, Clydeport, and Dublin Ferryport terminals. It is part of the Peel Group, a privately owned investment group.

Aluminium Federation (ALFED) is a UK-based non-profit trade association representing the interests of the aluminium industry. It brings together companies across the aluminium value chain, including producers, processors, recyclers and end users, and engages in policy representation, technical guidance and sector collaboration.