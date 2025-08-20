CMA CGM launches new Scandinavia West Coast Express service at Port of Gdańsk

The Enforcer, a container ship sailing under the Dutch flag, has inaugurated the Scandinavia West Coast Express (SWX), a new service of the French carrier CMA CGM at the Port of Gdańsk, according to the company's release.

The vessel, 134.65 meters long with a capacity of 750 TEU, was built in 2003. The SWX service connects Poland with Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania, with the route Gothenburg – Aarhus – Klaipėda – Gdańsk – Gothenburg.

Ships will call weekly at the Baltic Hub terminal in Gdańsk, with arrivals scheduled every Sunday.

The transit time from Gdańsk to Gothenburg is four days.

According to the operator, the service is intended to provide an alternative to road transport and link with short sea services in Gdańsk and Klaipėda, as well as with CMA CGM’s Far East routes.

Commenting on the development, Maksymilian Czapiewski of the Port of Gdańsk said: “Even more ships operating on CMA CGM connections. In January this year, the carrier launched a modified Baltic Express feeder connection, which includes Finnish, Latvian and Polish ports in its rotation. Since August 2023, our port has also been served by the French Asia Line 1 (FAL1) service, which includes regular container ships operating on the route connecting Asian and European ports.”

The Port of Gdańsk currently has four direct ocean services with Asia operated by global shipowners. CMA CGM maintains its expanded FAL1 line, served by 400-metre megamax vessels, operating on the Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Tangier Med – Dunkirk – Southampton – Gdańsk – Le Havre – Port Klang – Ningbo rotation.

In addition, Ocean Alliance members CMA CGM, Evergreen, COSCO Shipping and OOCL operate the FAL5/NE1/LL1/AEU1 services calling at the Baltic Hub. MSC has also launched two independent weekly services linking Gdańsk with ports in China, South Korea and Vietnam.

CMA CGM S.A. is a French multinational shipping and logistics company headquartered in Marseille. It operates container shipping services worldwide and is one of the world’s largest container transportation groups, with a fleet of vessels serving both global ocean trade routes and regional feeder lines.

The Port of Gdańsk Authority S.A. manages the seaport in Gdańsk, Poland, which is one of the largest ports on the Baltic Sea. The port operates under a landlord model, providing infrastructure for cargo handling, logistics and industrial activities.