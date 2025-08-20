  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CMA CGM launches new Scandinavia West Coast Express service at Port of Gdańsk

2025 August 20   17:23

shipping

CMA CGM launches new Scandinavia West Coast Express service at Port of Gdańsk

The Enforcer, a container ship sailing under the Dutch flag, has inaugurated the Scandinavia West Coast Express (SWX), a new service of the French carrier CMA CGM at the Port of Gdańsk, according to the company's release.

The vessel, 134.65 meters long with a capacity of 750 TEU, was built in 2003.  The SWX service connects Poland with Denmark, Sweden and Lithuania, with the route Gothenburg – Aarhus – Klaipėda – Gdańsk – Gothenburg.

Ships will call weekly at the Baltic Hub terminal in Gdańsk, with arrivals scheduled every Sunday.

The transit time from Gdańsk to Gothenburg is four days.

According to the operator, the service is intended to provide an alternative to road transport and link with short sea services in Gdańsk and Klaipėda, as well as with CMA CGM’s Far East routes.  

Commenting on the development, Maksymilian Czapiewski of the Port of Gdańsk said: “Even more ships operating on CMA CGM connections. In January this year, the carrier launched a modified Baltic Express feeder connection, which includes Finnish, Latvian and Polish ports in its rotation. Since August 2023, our port has also been served by the French Asia Line 1 (FAL1) service, which includes regular container ships operating on the route connecting Asian and European ports.”  

The Port of Gdańsk currently has four direct ocean services with Asia operated by global shipowners. CMA CGM maintains its expanded FAL1 line, served by 400-metre megamax vessels, operating on the Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Tangier Med – Dunkirk – Southampton – Gdańsk – Le Havre – Port Klang – Ningbo rotation.

In addition, Ocean Alliance members CMA CGM, Evergreen, COSCO Shipping and OOCL operate the FAL5/NE1/LL1/AEU1 services calling at the Baltic Hub. MSC has also launched two independent weekly services linking Gdańsk with ports in China, South Korea and Vietnam.  

CMA CGM S.A. is a French multinational shipping and logistics company headquartered in Marseille. It operates container shipping services worldwide and is one of the world’s largest container transportation groups, with a fleet of vessels serving both global ocean trade routes and regional feeder lines. 

The Port of Gdańsk Authority S.A. manages the seaport in Gdańsk, Poland, which is one of the largest ports on the Baltic Sea. The port operates under a landlord model, providing infrastructure for cargo handling, logistics and industrial activities.

Topics:

CMA CGM

Gdansk

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

U.S. sets long-term oil and gas lease sales in Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet

17:30

IUMI warns insurers of exposure to forced labour in supply chains

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

11:57

CMB.TECH finalizes merger with Golden Ocean, issues nearly 96 million new shares

11:31

Fleetzero partners with Glosten to design world’s longest-range hybrid electric vessel

10:41

Strategic Marine and Eureka Naval Craft sign MOU to build Aircat Bengal MC in Singapore

10:20

Global Maritime Forum warns fuel supply chains key to scaling methanol and ammonia in shipping

09:41

Maritime Union of Australia warns DP World automation plan threatens jobs and productivity

09:01

Panama Canal Authority submits $5.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2026

08:56

Shell-FOCOL venture selects Nikkiso for LNG regasification in Bahamas

2025 August 19

18:07

NWSA reports 3.5% growth in year-to-date container volumes

17:32

Damen to supply Stan Tug 1706 ICE for ferry service of Chippewas of Georgina Island First Nation

17:09

Van Oord to reclaim land and build marine infrastructure for Naïa Island Dubai project

17:06

MOL Cruises names new ship MITSUI OCEAN SAKURA

16:38

APM Terminals Moín invests in modernization of Costa Rica’s Moin Container Terminal

16:08

Damen Shipyards and Folla Maritime launch Damen Folla with first AQSV model

15:44

Petrobras sets record with Almirante Tamandaré and plans to expand Búzios output to 1.5 million bpd by 2030

15:24

Bangladesh receives first batch of 4 hybrid RTGs from GENMA

14:41

Amigo LNG signs 20-year LNG supply deal with Gunvor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news