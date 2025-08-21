  1. Home
2025 August 21   08:15

shipping

Panama Canal Authority to launch risk-based vessel inspection model in October

The Panama Canal Authority announced the implementation of a new risk-based vessel inspection model, effective October 1, 2025.

According to Advisory to Shipping No. A-25-2025, all vessels entering the Canal’s jurisdictional waters will continue to undergo an initial physical inspection by a canal admeasurer, which will remain valid for one year.

After that, vessels may qualify for digital inspections on subsequent visits if they meet conditions including a valid inspection for the intended operation, timely submission of visit information and the Naval Inspection Checklist, updated documentation, and a risk level evaluation with no high-risk factors.  

The risk assessment will focus on vessel type, age, deficiency history, flag state, and classification society.

The new model introduces three categories of inspections: transit inspection, valid for transit, docking, and anchorage calls; docking inspection, valid for docking and anchorage calls; and anchorage inspection, valid only for anchorage calls.  

Inspection information must be submitted via the Panama Maritime Single Window (VUMPA) through shipping agencies.

Training sessions for agents are scheduled from September 15 to 19, 2025, and a familiarization period will run until December 31, 2025. Compliance with the required documentation becomes mandatory from January 1, 2026.  

The Canal emphasized that pilot transfer arrangements must be fully prepared upon arrival for inspection. Accurate declarations will support provisioning, bunkering, crew changes, and other port operations, while reducing waiting times and minimizing the risk of disruption-related charges.  

The announcement was signed by Boris Moreno Vásquez, Vice President for Operations of the Panama Canal Authority. 

Panama Canal Authority is an autonomous legal entity of the Republic of Panama, responsible for the operation, administration, management, preservation, maintenance, and modernization of the Panama Canal. It functions under the Panamanian Constitution and Law No. 19 of 1997, which regulates its duties, finances, and governance structure.  

VUMPA is a government digital platform established under Panamanian maritime regulations. It centralizes the submission of documentation and operational data for vessels calling at Panamanian ports and transiting the Canal, enabling coordination among shipping agents, authorities, and service providers.

