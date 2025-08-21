EDR Antwerp Shipyard partners with Jeco Energies on €8 million shore power project

EDR Antwerp Shipyard has partnered with Jeco Energies for the delivery and installation of 13 new onsite shore power connection points.

According to the company's release, the scope also includes the delivery of five movable 1.25 MVA converter containers and the development of a live dashboard to monitor available grid capacity across the shipyard.

According to the companies, “By dramatically reducing emissions, this project contributes to a cleaner and more future-proof shipyard environment,” and it is framed by the line “Turning the tide toward cleaner operations at EDR Antwerp Shipyard.”

The total investment is €8 million, including €4 million in subsidies from the European Union’s NextGenerationEU initiative, and the project is scheduled for completion by May 2026.

EDR Antwerp Shipyard said: “We are committed to leading the way in sustainable port operations and are excited about the positive impact this will have on our operations and the environment.”

EDR Antwerp Shipyard (Engine Deck Repair N.V.) is a Belgian ship repair and maintenance company based in the Port of Antwerp, operating dry docks and repair berths; company documents describe it as the largest shipyard in Belgium and outline activities including drydock and afloat repairs and conversions.

Jeco Energies NV is a Belgian industrial energy and automation solutions provider headquartered in Herentals, offering design, installation, commissioning and maintenance for medium- and high-voltage infrastructure and process automation; in September 2024 investment firm NPM Capital agreed to acquire a significant minority interest in the company, and in 2025 Jeco Energies acquired Applitech BV in the Netherlands.