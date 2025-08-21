  1. Home
  2. News
  3. K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

2025 August 21   12:40

shipping

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

“K” Line Wind Service, Ltd. (KWS), a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., has reached an agreement with the shareholders of SN Marine Co., Ltd. on a capital alliance through a third-party allotment of shares, according to the company's release.

Shareholders include Sugahara Kisen Co., Ltd.  

SN Marine operates in the offshore support vessel segment for offshore wind power projects. The company owns and operates the offshore support vessel “KAIKO” and manages the geological survey vessel “EK HAYATE.”

Until now, KWS and SN Marine have been providing operational services for these vessels under a coordinated framework. SN Marine has also developed Japanese crews with dynamic positioning system qualifications required in offshore wind power generation projects and has obtained international safety inspections such as e-CMID and OVID.  

According to the companies, the capital alliance aims to strengthen their cooperative relationship and enhance internationally standardized offshore support services for the offshore wind power industry.

They noted that Japan has set targets of developing 10 GW of offshore wind power by 2030 and 30–45 GW by 2040. To meet these targets, they stated that the number of offshore support vessels must be increased, and that securing vessels, recruiting qualified crews, and establishing an operational framework will be necessary.  

The companies said that by integrating SN Marine’s operational track record in offshore support vessels with the “K” Line Group’s safety management procedures and international industry network, they intend to continue providing services required for the offshore wind power sector. 

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., also known as “K” Line, is a Japanese shipping company established in 1919 and organized as a public company (Kabushiki Kaisha). It operates globally in marine transportation, including container shipping, dry bulk, energy transportation, and specialized vessels. 

Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company and a member of the “K” Line Group. It provides coastal and short-sea shipping services and has business interests in related maritime operations within Japan and nearby regions.  

“K” Line Wind Service, Ltd. is a joint venture established by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. The company focuses on the offshore wind sector, particularly in operational services for offshore support vessels used in renewable energy projects. 

SN Marine Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company engaged in the operation of offshore support vessels for offshore wind power projects. It owns and manages specialized vessels, including offshore support and geological survey ships. 

Sugahara Kisen Co., Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company and shareholder of SN Marine Co., Ltd. It operates vessels and provides marine transport services in Japan.

Topics:

“K” Line

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

11:30

EDR Antwerp Shipyard partners with Jeco Energies on €8 million shore power project

11:08

SFL posts preliminary Q2 results, renews fleet and adjusts dividend

10:40

CMA CGM to add Puerto Antioquia and Rotterdam to upgraded NEFWI route

10:00

Peel Ports joins Aluminium Federation as first UK port operator member

09:32

Porto Itapoá completes first stage of RTG-O deployment in partnership with Kaleris

08:15

Panama Canal Authority to launch risk-based vessel inspection model in October

07:12

Portugal allocates €931 million for Port of Leixões expansion under Porto 5+ strategy

2025 August 20

18:00

U.S. sets long-term oil and gas lease sales in Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet

17:30

IUMI warns insurers of exposure to forced labour in supply chains

17:23

CMA CGM launches new Scandinavia West Coast Express service at Port of Gdańsk

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news