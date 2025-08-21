K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

“K” Line Wind Service, Ltd. (KWS), a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., has reached an agreement with the shareholders of SN Marine Co., Ltd. on a capital alliance through a third-party allotment of shares, according to the company's release.

Shareholders include Sugahara Kisen Co., Ltd.

SN Marine operates in the offshore support vessel segment for offshore wind power projects. The company owns and operates the offshore support vessel “KAIKO” and manages the geological survey vessel “EK HAYATE.”

Until now, KWS and SN Marine have been providing operational services for these vessels under a coordinated framework. SN Marine has also developed Japanese crews with dynamic positioning system qualifications required in offshore wind power generation projects and has obtained international safety inspections such as e-CMID and OVID.

According to the companies, the capital alliance aims to strengthen their cooperative relationship and enhance internationally standardized offshore support services for the offshore wind power industry.

They noted that Japan has set targets of developing 10 GW of offshore wind power by 2030 and 30–45 GW by 2040. To meet these targets, they stated that the number of offshore support vessels must be increased, and that securing vessels, recruiting qualified crews, and establishing an operational framework will be necessary.

The companies said that by integrating SN Marine’s operational track record in offshore support vessels with the “K” Line Group’s safety management procedures and international industry network, they intend to continue providing services required for the offshore wind power sector.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., also known as “K” Line, is a Japanese shipping company established in 1919 and organized as a public company (Kabushiki Kaisha). It operates globally in marine transportation, including container shipping, dry bulk, energy transportation, and specialized vessels.

Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company and a member of the “K” Line Group. It provides coastal and short-sea shipping services and has business interests in related maritime operations within Japan and nearby regions.

“K” Line Wind Service, Ltd. is a joint venture established by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. The company focuses on the offshore wind sector, particularly in operational services for offshore support vessels used in renewable energy projects.

SN Marine Co., Ltd. is a Japanese company engaged in the operation of offshore support vessels for offshore wind power projects. It owns and manages specialized vessels, including offshore support and geological survey ships.

Sugahara Kisen Co., Ltd. is a Japanese shipping company and shareholder of SN Marine Co., Ltd. It operates vessels and provides marine transport services in Japan.