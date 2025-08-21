  1. Home
2025 August 21   12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

The Government of Canada has marked the start of construction of the Polar Max, one of two new polar icebreakers for the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG), under the National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), according to the Government of Canada's release.  

The Honourable Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State (Defence Procurement), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and other officials attended the ceremony at Helsinki Shipyard, where the vessel’s hull is being built by Chantier Davie Canada Inc.

Once the hull is completed, it will be moved to CDCI’s Lévis, Quebec, shipyard for final assembly and outfitting.  

The Polar Max is expected to be delivered by 2030. According to the government, the vessel will feature greater endurance, power and more advanced capabilities than any current CCG icebreaker.

It will be used for icebreaking, responding to maritime emergencies, Arctic science research and supporting the delivery of goods and services to northern communities.  

The Government of Canada has awarded a contract valued at $3.25 billion (before tax) to CDCI for the construction of the Polar Max. A second polar icebreaker for the CCG is being built at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards and is expected to be delivered by 2032.  

The initiative is also linked to the Icebreaker Collaboration Effort (ICE Pact), a trilateral agreement signed in November 2024 by Canada, Finland and the United States to promote knowledge-sharing and innovation in icebreaker design and construction.  

Currently, the CCG operates 18 icebreakers of varying sizes, making it the second-largest icebreaking fleet in the world. 

Chantier Davie Canada Inc. (CDCI) is a Canadian shipbuilding company headquartered in Lévis, Quebec. It operates one of the largest shipyards in North America and specializes in naval, commercial and Arctic-capable vessels. In 2023, CDCI acquired Helsinki Shipyard in Finland.  

Helsinki Shipyard Oy is a Finnish shipbuilding company based in Helsinki, specializing in ice-class vessels and passenger ships. It has a long history in Arctic vessel design and construction and is now owned by CDCI.  

Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is a federal agency under Fisheries and Oceans Canada, responsible for maritime safety, environmental protection, fleet maintenance and support for Arctic sovereignty operations.  

Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards is a shipbuilding and repair facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia, operated by Seaspan ULC. It is one of the main shipyards participating in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.  

