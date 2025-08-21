MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), TradeWaltz, Inc. and Suzuki Motor Corporation announced on August 21 that they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation on automobile trade between India and Africa.

According to MOL's release, the agreement was made public during the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama.

According to the three companies, the cooperation will focus on identifying current challenges in automobile transportation between India and Africa, including manual processing of documents such as bills of lading, and exploring potential digital solutions. The partnership will also seek to promote decarbonization.

The companies referred to the "Japan–India Cooperation Initiative for Sustainable Economic Development in Africa," which was launched at the Japan–India–Africa Business Forum in Tokyo on February 26, 2025. They noted synergies between their existing businesses in India and Africa and expressed the aim to contribute jointly to economic development in the regions by leveraging their respective strengths.

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki described the MOU at TICAD 9 as a first step toward building a robust supply chain and enhancing economic connectivity between India and Africa. They stated that future initiatives will continue to embody the spirit of TICAD, working together to establish an automobile supply chain and pursue shared growth with India and Africa.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is a Japanese public company headquartered in Tokyo. It operates as one of the largest global shipping and logistics enterprises, engaged in container ships, tankers, bulk carriers and specialized vessels.

TradeWaltz, Inc. is a Japanese company based in Tokyo that develops and provides digital platforms for trade procedures. It focuses on electronic trade documentation and related services.

Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japanese multinational corporation headquartered in Hamamatsu City, Shizuoka Prefecture. It designs, manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, marine engines and other products worldwide.