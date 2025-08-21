  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

2025 August 21   13:30

ports

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH and AKQUINET have completed the AKIDU research project, funded by the Federal Ministry of Transport (BMV), to digitalise processes at the O’Swaldkai multi-purpose terminal in the Port of Hamburg, according to the company's release.

The project, initiated by UNIKAI together with IT provider AKQUINET and the Hamburg Informatics Technology Center (HITeC e.V.), focused on developing IT tools for digital recording, planning and visualisation of conventional handling processes in the break bulk and RoRo sector.  

Key results include a software prototype for forward-looking land use planning, an advanced “Yard Allocation Filter” that calculates optimal storage space for different cargo types, and a real-time 3D visualisation of terminal occupancy with filtering by ship, type of goods and yard location.  

AKQUINET contributed its CHESSCON software platform and experience in terminal simulation, while HITeC developed a process for the automated measurement of various goods, enabling digital recording of special and project cargo. 

UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH is a Hamburg-based logistics company specialising in the handling of roll-on/roll-off cargo and oversized project cargo. It operates as a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), a publicly listed European port and transport logistics group headquartered in Hamburg.  

AKQUINET AG is a Germany-based IT services provider. It develops software and IT solutions for industries including logistics, healthcare, and finance. The company is legally structured as an Aktiengesellschaft (AG) under German corporate law.  

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a publicly traded German port logistics group with operations in container handling, transport and logistics. Its shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.  

Topics:

digitalisation

Port of Hamburg

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

11:30

EDR Antwerp Shipyard partners with Jeco Energies on €8 million shore power project

11:08

SFL posts preliminary Q2 results, renews fleet and adjusts dividend

10:40

CMA CGM to add Puerto Antioquia and Rotterdam to upgraded NEFWI route

10:00

Peel Ports joins Aluminium Federation as first UK port operator member

09:32

Porto Itapoá completes first stage of RTG-O deployment in partnership with Kaleris

08:15

Panama Canal Authority to launch risk-based vessel inspection model in October

07:12

Portugal allocates €931 million for Port of Leixões expansion under Porto 5+ strategy

2025 August 20

18:00

U.S. sets long-term oil and gas lease sales in Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet

17:30

IUMI warns insurers of exposure to forced labour in supply chains

17:23

CMA CGM launches new Scandinavia West Coast Express service at Port of Gdańsk

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

16:13

Shipping industry faces USD 2.9 bln bill under EU ETS in 2025 - Drewry

15:56

Seabound wins £1.1 million UK Government grant for carbon and emissions capture at Port of Southampton

15:46

T.S. Lines signs amended contracts worth US$125.6 million for vessel construction

14:23

Port of Oakland container volume surges in July

13:41

Ocean Network Express receives 13,900 TEU vessel ONE SINCERITY from Imabari Shipbuilding

13:12

CSL introduces hybrid self-loading/unloading vessel MV CSL Flexvik

12:53

Containership orderbook reaches record 10.4m TEU, raising supply concerns

12:36

CSSC–CSIC merger enters endgame as trading resumes and delisting review is accepted

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news