Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH and AKQUINET have completed the AKIDU research project, funded by the Federal Ministry of Transport (BMV), to digitalise processes at the O’Swaldkai multi-purpose terminal in the Port of Hamburg, according to the company's release.

The project, initiated by UNIKAI together with IT provider AKQUINET and the Hamburg Informatics Technology Center (HITeC e.V.), focused on developing IT tools for digital recording, planning and visualisation of conventional handling processes in the break bulk and RoRo sector.

Key results include a software prototype for forward-looking land use planning, an advanced “Yard Allocation Filter” that calculates optimal storage space for different cargo types, and a real-time 3D visualisation of terminal occupancy with filtering by ship, type of goods and yard location.

AKQUINET contributed its CHESSCON software platform and experience in terminal simulation, while HITeC developed a process for the automated measurement of various goods, enabling digital recording of special and project cargo.

UNIKAI Lagerei- und Speditionsgesellschaft mbH is a Hamburg-based logistics company specialising in the handling of roll-on/roll-off cargo and oversized project cargo. It operates as a subsidiary of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA), a publicly listed European port and transport logistics group headquartered in Hamburg.

AKQUINET AG is a Germany-based IT services provider. It develops software and IT solutions for industries including logistics, healthcare, and finance. The company is legally structured as an Aktiengesellschaft (AG) under German corporate law.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a publicly traded German port logistics group with operations in container handling, transport and logistics. Its shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.