Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

The Port Authority of Sitia reported that the cargo ship MN KOSTAS, sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone, which ran aground on July 24, 2025, in the sea area of Kyriamadi, three nautical miles west of Cape Sideros, Crete, has suffered a vertical list to starboard with its bow protruding from the water.

Following the grounding, the contractor company carried out fuel and lubricant removal, unloading of the gypsum cargo, and sealing of ventilation and compartment points of the vessel, using tugboats, salvage ships, floating cranes and another cargo ship.

A floating boom was placed around the vessel and additional anti-pollution equipment was kept on standby in the area of the grounding and in the port of Sitia. No marine pollution was reported.

The Port Authority of Sitia convened the advisory committee under article 9, paragraph 7 of Law 2881/2001, which classified MN KOSTAS as a wreck. It was decided that the wreck must be removed at the expense of the vessel’s management company, as its location and condition constitute a navigational hazard. The company has been informed.