2025 August 21   14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

CDWE announced the completion of 73 jacket foundations for the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule.

The work follows the installation of 219 pin piles in June 2025 and marks the full completion of more than 1GW of foundation scope for the project, described as the largest and most complex offshore wind development executed in Taiwan.

The company used its DP3 heavy-lift vessel Green Jade for the operations in the Taiwan Strait.  

CDWE Chairman Robert Tseng said: “This is more than a milestone – it proves Taiwan’s maritime engineering sector has the strength, talent, and innovation to lead.”

According to the company, it has now contributed to nearly 1.5GW of offshore wind installations in the Taiwan Strait.

CDWE (CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering Co., Ltd.) is a joint venture between CSBC Corporation, Taiwan, and DEME Offshore, Belgium. It was established to support the development of offshore wind energy in Taiwan through engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services.  

Hai Long Offshore Wind Project is a large-scale offshore wind development located in the Taiwan Strait. It is structured as an independent offshore wind power project and is undergoing phased construction.  

Green Jade is a DP3-class heavy-lift offshore installation vessel operated by CDWE. It is specifically designed for the transport and installation of large offshore wind components.

