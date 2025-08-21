Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa met on Tuesday with a delegation from the CMA CGM Group, led by Chairman of the Board of Directors Rodolphe Saadé, according to SANA.

The meeting, held at the People’s Palace in Damascus, focused on the implementation of the second phase of the agreement signed with the General Authority for Land and Sea Ports to build a new dock in the port of Latakia.

It was also agreed to adopt dry ports and to use Damascus International Airport for goods transportation.

CMA CGM S.A. is a French multinational shipping and logistics company headquartered in Marseille.

The General Authority for Land and Sea Ports is a Syrian government entity responsible for the management, regulation, and development of the country’s land border crossings and maritime ports. It operates under the authority of the Syrian Ministry of Transport and oversees infrastructure projects in cooperation with foreign and domestic partners.