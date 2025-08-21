Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract with a major operator to provide production enhancement and well abandonment services in the U.S. Gulf of America.

The contract, which will commence in 2026, includes a minimum commitment of vessel utilization spread over three years.

Under the terms, the company will supply either the Q5000 or Q4000 riser-based well intervention vessel, a 10k or 15k Intervention Riser System and remotely operated vehicles. Helix will also provide project management and engineering services.

The scope of services extends from fully integrated production enhancement to fully integrated plug and abandonment well operations.

The agreement covers equipment and services delivered through the Subsea Services Alliance, a partnership between Helix and SLB that combines their subsea capabilities.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is a publicly traded offshore energy services company incorporated in the United States. It provides well intervention, robotics, and production support services, primarily in offshore oil and gas basins.