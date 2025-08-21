  1. Home
2025 August 21   16:05

shipbuilding

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

Wuhu Shipyard launched a 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier (Hull No. W23111) at the No. 2 slipway of its Weihai base.

The vessel was built for UAE-based Teodor Shipping.  The asphalt carrier measures 179.9 meters in length and 30.6 meters in beam, with a deadweight of 37,000 tons.

According to the company, it is the largest asphalt carrier in the world by deadweight tonnage. The ship can maintain asphalt cargo at a constant temperature of 180°C during transportation.  

Wuhu Shipyard stated that the vessel incorporates environmentally friendly and energy-efficient design, using eco-friendly materials intended to reduce pollution, alongside intelligent technologies.

The company described the carrier as aligned with future shipping trends.  The shipbuilding process applied SolidWorks 3D modeling software to create a full-scale digital model of components such as the anchor and bow hull.

This method enabled computer simulations of paired anchor tests in a virtual environment, avoiding physical trials.

Wuhu Shipyard said this reduced risks to personnel and equipment, had no negative environmental impact, and allowed broader testing and optimization. The company added that the approach lowered overall shipbuilding costs and increased efficiency.  

Wuhu Shipyard announced that its Weihai base will continue to focus on large-scale shipbuilding and the development of high value-added products.

Wuhu Shipyard Co., Ltd. is a Chinese shipbuilding enterprise headquartered in Wuhu, Anhui Province. It operates multiple facilities, including the Weihai base in Shandong Province, and specializes in building bulk carriers, chemical tankers, multipurpose vessels, and other commercial ships. The company is part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited (CSSC).

Teodor Shipping LLC is a shipping company registered in the United Arab Emirates. It provides maritime transportation and fleet management services, primarily focused on specialized cargo vessels for regional and international markets.

Topics:

shipbuilding

Wuhu Shipyard

All news