Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

Turkish port authorities have begun informally requiring shipping agents to provide letters declaring that vessels are not linked to Israel and not carrying military or hazardous cargo bound for the country, according to Gazete Oksijen.

The instruction was described as verbal, with no official circular issued.

One source said the measure applies across ports in Turkey. A second source noted that the required guarantee letters must state that ship owners, operators, and managers have no ties to Israel and that the vessel is not carrying explosives, radioactive materials, or military equipment destined for the country.

Last year, Turkey cut $7 billion in annual trade with Israel over its war in Gaza with Hamas. However, allegations of continued trade between the two countries have circulated domestically. Following the suspension of trade with Israel, trade figures with Palestine rose sharply, which was cited as evidence by critics questioning the extent of the embargo.