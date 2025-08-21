DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

DP World has signed a memorandum of understanding with ITOCHU Corporation to expand logistics, supply chain infrastructure, and distribution capabilities in sub-Saharan Africa. The agreement was signed during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) in Yokohama by Beat Simon, Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics at DP World, and senior executives from ITOCHU.

According to the companies, the memorandum of understanding will focus on opportunities to enhance connectivity and market access across Africa, with particular attention to supporting Japanese businesses seeking to enter or expand in the region.

Initial discussions include fleet and logistics operations, supply chain optimization, and the distribution of commodities and food products.

DP World operates in 48 countries across Africa with a network of ports, terminals, warehouses, and trucks. The company has invested more than $3 billion in infrastructure development and plans to invest another $3 billion in the next three to five years.

ITOCHU, headquartered in Tokyo, has longstanding experience in commodities, wholesale trade, and consumer goods in Africa. Its portfolio includes textiles, machinery, energy, chemicals, foods, and general consumer goods.

DP World is a multinational logistics company incorporated in the United Arab Emirates. It operates ports, economic zones, and logistics services across more than 70 countries. The company manages container terminals and supply chain infrastructure, including shipping services, warehouses, and inland transportation.

ITOCHU Corporation is a publicly listed Japanese sogo shosha (general trading company) headquartered in Tokyo and Osaka. It engages in domestic and international trade across multiple sectors, including textiles, machinery, metals, energy, chemicals, food, housing materials, information technology, and financial services.