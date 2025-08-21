  1. Home
  2. News
  3. South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

2025 August 21   16:13

shipbuilding

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of South Korea announced that it has revised the “Regulation on Standards and Certification of Eco-Friendly Ships,” jointly enacted with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The amended regulation will take effect on August 21, 2025.  

Key changes include expanding certification eligibility from shipowners to shipbuilders, allowing vessels to obtain final certification even if design modifications cause deviations from preliminary certification, and incorporating internationally recognized indicators such as the Energy Efficiency Design Index for ships of 400 gross tons or more and the Carbon Intensity Indicator for ships of 5,000 gross tons or more.  

Since the enforcement of the “Act on Promotion of the Development and Supply of Eco-Friendly Ships” in January 2020, the ministry has operated the eco-friendly ship certification system, which assigns grades from 1 to 5 depending on greenhouse gas reduction performance.

As of July 2025, 119 ships had been certified.  

Choi Seong-yong, Director of Maritime Safety at the ministry, said: “Following the introduction of the eco-friendly equipment certification system in February, we expect significant growth in demand for eco-friendly ship certification after these improvements.” He added that the government will continue measures such as acquisition tax reductions of up to 2 percentage points and construction financing support of up to 30% of vessel price to encourage greenhouse gas reduction in the shipping sector. 

Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries (MOF) is a central government ministry of the Republic of Korea responsible for maritime policy, fisheries management, marine environment protection, and shipping safety.  

Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) is a central government ministry of the Republic of Korea that oversees industrial development, trade policy, and energy regulation.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

11:30

EDR Antwerp Shipyard partners with Jeco Energies on €8 million shore power project

11:08

SFL posts preliminary Q2 results, renews fleet and adjusts dividend

10:40

CMA CGM to add Puerto Antioquia and Rotterdam to upgraded NEFWI route

10:00

Peel Ports joins Aluminium Federation as first UK port operator member

09:32

Porto Itapoá completes first stage of RTG-O deployment in partnership with Kaleris

08:15

Panama Canal Authority to launch risk-based vessel inspection model in October

07:12

Portugal allocates €931 million for Port of Leixões expansion under Porto 5+ strategy

2025 August 20

18:00

U.S. sets long-term oil and gas lease sales in Gulf of America and Alaska’s Cook Inlet

17:30

IUMI warns insurers of exposure to forced labour in supply chains

17:23

CMA CGM launches new Scandinavia West Coast Express service at Port of Gdańsk

17:10

Port of New Orleans reports 2% container growth in H1 2025

17:00

HD KSOE signs deal to buy Doosan Vina from Doosan Enerbility

16:46

ZIM reports sharp drop in Q2 profit, raises full-year guidance

16:39

Hudong-Zhonghua starts building first 13,600 TEU green container ship for Seaspan

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news