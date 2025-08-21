Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

Hong Kong port handled 1.079 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in July 2025, down 6.5% from 1.154 million TEUs in the same month last year, according to preliminary figures released by the Census and Statistics Department based on data from container terminal operators.

Throughput at Kwai Tsing Container Terminals reached 819,000 TEUs in July, a decrease of 2.9% compared with 844,000 TEUs in July 2024.

Container volumes outside Kwai Tsing fell by 16.3% to 260,000 TEUs, down from 311,000 TEUs a year earlier.

For the first seven months of 2025, cumulative container throughput at Hong Kong port totaled 7.631 million TEUs, representing a 3.7% decline from the 7.931 million TEUs handled in the same period of 2024.

Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department is a government department of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region responsible for collecting, analyzing and publishing statistical information on the territory’s economic and social conditions.

Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board is a statutory body under the Hong Kong government that oversees port and maritime development, policy coordination, and promotion of Hong Kong as an international maritime center.

Kwai Tsing Container Terminals is a major container port facility in Hong Kong, comprising multiple terminals operated by private companies under government lease, and serving as the city’s principal hub for containerized cargo handling.