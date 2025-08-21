  1. Home
2025 August 21   17:36

ports

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

KfW IPEX-Bank is providing a total of €45 million in financing for Duisburger Hafen AG (duisport), according to the company's release.

The package includes both the prolongation and the increase of existing loans. The funds will be used for infrastructure investments such as warehouses and port facilities.  

According to KfW IPEX-Bank, the financing is considered a project of European common interest, as duisport is not only one of the world’s largest inland ports but also part of the TEN core network (Trans-European Networks).

These networks aim to create modern and efficient infrastructure to link European regions and national systems. 

“We attach great importance to strengthening Germany as a business location with our financing,” said Aida Welker, member of the management board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “duisport plays a central role for Germany’s export industry.” 

KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH is a legally independent subsidiary of KfW Group, headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. It specializes in international project and export finance, focusing on sectors such as energy, infrastructure, transport, and manufacturing. The bank operates within the framework of European and global trade finance, serving corporate and institutional clients.  

Duisburger Hafen AG is a joint-stock company under German law, based in Duisburg, North Rhine-Westphalia. The company manages and develops the Port of Duisburg and associated logistics services. The ownership structure is divided between the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (two-thirds) and the city of Duisburg (one-third).

