2025 August 22   16:01

shipbuilding

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping test autonomous electric vessel in UK port

RAD Propulsion collaborated with Williams Shipping to deliver supplies across one of the busiest waterways in the UK.

In partnership with Williams Shipping, the company designed, developed, and operated a custom micro freight delivery vessel, equipped with an autonomous control system and powered by twin RAD 40 electric outboards.

The vessel was deployed in one of the UK’s busiest ports, transporting cargo and crew.  

During a six-week trial, RAD Propulsion reported that its RAD 40 electric outboards achieved zero local emissions, reduced air pollution in port areas, and provided a low acoustic signature, enabling quieter operations and safer crew communication.

The system also integrated with remote piloting technology, lowering operational costs and crew workload.  

On the route between Empress Dock and Marchwood, the vessel achieved nearly a four-fold reduction in CO₂ emissions compared to traditional road transport, along with reduced fuel usage and maintenance downtime.  

The trial was presented by RAD Propulsion as part of its efforts to decarbonise marine logistics through electrified propulsion. 

autonomous shipping

