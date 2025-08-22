thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

thyssenkrupp Uhde has completed the Pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) phase for the Portland Renewable Fuels Project in collaboration with HAMR Energy, according to the company's release.

The project, located in Victoria, Australia, will use biomass residues and renewable electricity to produce green methanol for use as a low-carbon liquid fuel in shipping and aviation.

According to Australia’s 2024 National Hydrogen Strategy, one of the key objectives is the decarbonization of long-haul transport.

Green methanol can be refined into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which serves as a direct substitute for fossil-based jet fuel.

thyssenkrupp Uhde will provide biomass-to-methanol technology for the project, supported by its Australian operations.

thyssenkrupp Uhde is a business unit of thyssenkrupp AG, a German multinational conglomerate. It provides engineering, procurement, construction, and services for chemical plants worldwide, with operations covering base chemicals, fertilizers, polymers, green hydrogen, and sustainable chemicals.

HAMR Energy Pty Ltd is a privately held Australian company focused on low-carbon fuels and chemicals. It develops projects aimed at decarbonizing industries such as shipping and aviation, with a target of building up to one million tonnes of low-carbon fuel capacity by 2030.