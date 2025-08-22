  1. Home
  2. News
  3. thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

2025 August 22   18:04

alternative fuels

thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

thyssenkrupp Uhde has completed the Pre-FEED (Front-End Engineering Design) phase for the Portland Renewable Fuels Project in collaboration with HAMR Energy, according to the company's release.

The project, located in Victoria, Australia, will use biomass residues and renewable electricity to produce green methanol for use as a low-carbon liquid fuel in shipping and aviation.  

According to Australia’s 2024 National Hydrogen Strategy, one of the key objectives is the decarbonization of long-haul transport.

Green methanol can be refined into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which serves as a direct substitute for fossil-based jet fuel.  

thyssenkrupp Uhde will provide biomass-to-methanol technology for the project, supported by its Australian operations.

thyssenkrupp Uhde is a business unit of thyssenkrupp AG, a German multinational conglomerate. It provides engineering, procurement, construction, and services for chemical plants worldwide, with operations covering base chemicals, fertilizers, polymers, green hydrogen, and sustainable chemicals.  

HAMR Energy Pty Ltd is a privately held Australian company focused on low-carbon fuels and chemicals. It develops projects aimed at decarbonizing industries such as shipping and aviation, with a target of building up to one million tonnes of low-carbon fuel capacity by 2030.

Topics:

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:20

Pilbara Ports throughput up 8% to 64.4 mln tonnes in July 2025

17:01

ACUA Ocean’s hydrogen-powered vessel completes first 24-hour autonomous sea trial

16:47

Le Groupe ALMACO signs $105mln contract with Davie for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Max Icebreaker

16:01

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping test autonomous electric vessel in UK port

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:13

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news