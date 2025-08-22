  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 22   07:27

shipbuilding

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

Lower Saxony’s environment minister Christian Meyer visited Emder Werft und Dock GmbH (EWD) in the port of Emden to learn about the company’s plans for ship recycling.

According to the company's release, the company EWD Benli Recycling GmbH & Co. KG has become the first in Germany to receive authorization to recycle ships, industrial facilities and offshore wind power installations.  

The minister was welcomed by the two managing directors of EWD Benli Recycling GmbH & Co. KG, Björn Sommer and Dr. Sebastian Jeanvré, who outlined the approval process completed by the company.

According to the company, it is currently handling several inquiries.  “I am very pleased that in the port of Emden future-oriented planning and construction can now take place, so that ships can finally be recycled sustainably here instead of in distant countries,” said minister Meyer during his visit.  

EWD specializes in recycling old vessels, such as small coastal units, smaller passenger ships, or industrial and offshore installations. The approval covers the recycling of “state ships not in commercial use (naval and government vessels), inland waterway vessels, coastal vessels and seagoing vessels” and includes all steps of ship recycling, beginning with the removal of pollutants prior to dismantling.  

“In recent decades we have had to watch environmental disasters unfold because decommissioned industrial ships were sent mainly to Southeast Asia, where they decayed under the worst environmental and social conditions,” Meyer said.

“Lower Saxony, together with Bremen, has long advocated for domestic ship recycling and raw material recovery in Germany through the environment ministers’ conference, and the global environmental requirements have finally been tightened with the Hong Kong Convention.”  

The minister added that EWD Benli Recycling GmbH & Co. KG becoming the nationwide pioneer in the reuse of ships is a success story for the state. The Lower Saxony parliament had also expressed support for expanding ship recycling in the region.

Emder Werft und Dock GmbH (EWD) is a German shipyard and engineering company headquartered in Emden, Lower Saxony. It operates as a service provider for shipbuilding, repair, and industrial projects, and is registered as a limited liability company under German law. 

EWD Benli Recycling GmbH & Co. KG is a German limited partnership with a limited liability company as general partner, specializing in recycling operations. Its business scope covers dismantling and material recovery from industrial facilities, ships, and offshore installations, with its headquarters located in Emden, Lower Saxony.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:13

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news