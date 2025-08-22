  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

2025 August 22   14:17

shipping

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced changes to its service network, introducing two newly structured routes under the names Mediterranean 2 (MD2) and Gulf Pacific South 2 (GS2).

According to the company, the Asia-Mediterranean segment of the current MS2 service will operate as a standalone service under the MD2 designation, while the Transpacific segment will be integrated with the AG1 service and relaunched as GS2.  

The MD2 service will connect Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Shekou, Singapore, Cape of Good Hope, Tangier, Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa, Fos, and return through the same rotation.

The first sailing is scheduled with Hyundai Neptune 040W, estimated to arrive in Pusan on September 7, 2025.

ONE stated that the route offers improved transit time to Pusan and central China, with Laem Chabang and Cai Mep cargo handled via transshipment in Singapore.  

The GS2 service will operate across two major segments. For Asia–North America, the route will link the Middle East, Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Shanghai, Pusan, Long Beach, Oakland, Pusan, Dalian, Xingang, Qingdao, and return through East and Southeast Asian ports to the Middle East.

The first vessel on this route, YM Wonderland V.028E, is expected in Singapore on September 4, 2025.

The company highlighted expanded coverage between the Far East, Southeast Asia, and the US West Coast, with additional links to North China.  

For Asia–Middle East, GS2 will run from the US West Coast through Pusan, Dalian, Xingang, Qingdao, Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Shekou, Singapore, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Jubail, Hamad, Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali, Sohar, and back through Southeast and East Asia.

The first sailing on this rotation is scheduled with HMM Daon V.019W, estimated to arrive in Xingang on September 8, 2025. ONE added Dalian as a new option for shipments from North China to the Middle East. 

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is a container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. It was established as a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), consolidating their container shipping businesses. ONE operates a global fleet and serves major trade routes worldwide.

Topics:

shipping

ONE

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:13

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news