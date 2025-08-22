ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced changes to its service network, introducing two newly structured routes under the names Mediterranean 2 (MD2) and Gulf Pacific South 2 (GS2).

According to the company, the Asia-Mediterranean segment of the current MS2 service will operate as a standalone service under the MD2 designation, while the Transpacific segment will be integrated with the AG1 service and relaunched as GS2.

The MD2 service will connect Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Shekou, Singapore, Cape of Good Hope, Tangier, Valencia, Barcelona, Genoa, Fos, and return through the same rotation.

The first sailing is scheduled with Hyundai Neptune 040W, estimated to arrive in Pusan on September 7, 2025.

ONE stated that the route offers improved transit time to Pusan and central China, with Laem Chabang and Cai Mep cargo handled via transshipment in Singapore.

The GS2 service will operate across two major segments. For Asia–North America, the route will link the Middle East, Singapore, Laem Chabang, Cai Mep, Shanghai, Pusan, Long Beach, Oakland, Pusan, Dalian, Xingang, Qingdao, and return through East and Southeast Asian ports to the Middle East.

The first vessel on this route, YM Wonderland V.028E, is expected in Singapore on September 4, 2025.

The company highlighted expanded coverage between the Far East, Southeast Asia, and the US West Coast, with additional links to North China.

For Asia–Middle East, GS2 will run from the US West Coast through Pusan, Dalian, Xingang, Qingdao, Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Shekou, Singapore, Jebel Ali, Dammam, Jubail, Hamad, Abu Dhabi, Jebel Ali, Sohar, and back through Southeast and East Asia.

The first sailing on this rotation is scheduled with HMM Daon V.019W, estimated to arrive in Xingang on September 8, 2025. ONE added Dalian as a new option for shipments from North China to the Middle East.

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. is a container shipping company headquartered in Singapore. It was established as a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), consolidating their container shipping businesses. ONE operates a global fleet and serves major trade routes worldwide.