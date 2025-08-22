India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

India’s Union Minister of Shipping, Ports and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal held a virtual meeting with H.E. Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Transport & Logistics Services of Saudi Arabia, according India Shipping News.

The two ministers agreed to establish an institutional mechanism for maritime cooperation to strengthen ties in shipping, ports and logistics.

The announcement framed the initiative within guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Sonowal said: “Our Maritime India Vision 2030 and Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 align perfectly with Saudi Vision 2030, creating immense opportunities in ports, shipping & green hydrogen. We invite Saudi partners to explore the vast opportunities in India’s $1 trillion maritime investment landscape and look forward to welcoming a strong Saudi delegation to the India Maritime Week in October 2025.”