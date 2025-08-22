  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

2025 August 22   08:30

ports

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

The Luka Koper Group reported financial and operational results for the first half of 2025, exceeding all key indicators.

Net sales revenue reached EUR 187.7 million, up 15% year-on-year and 11% above plan.

Operating profit (EBIT) rose to EUR 52.8 million, an increase of 41% compared to the same period in 2024 and 69% above the planned figure.

Net profit stood at EUR 43.5 million, 33% higher than last year and EUR 17.3 million above plan.  

Total cargo throughput amounted to 11.4 million tons, representing a 1% increase and in line with the business plan.

The Container Terminal recorded the highest growth, up 14% to 623,731 TEUs, supported by new business linked to hinterland production facilities, capacity shortages at European ports, and the restructuring of shipping services from the Far East.

The Car Terminal handled 452,049 vehicles, up 10%, due to increased imports from Chinese manufacturers and exports of European-made vehicles to Mediterranean markets.

General cargo volumes remained stable, with a slight increase in wood exports. Dry bulk throughput fell by 8% because of lower iron ore volumes, while liquid cargo slightly declined on reduced imports of jet and diesel fuel.  

Operating costs rose to EUR 136.9 million, driven by higher labour and material costs, while service and depreciation costs decreased.  

The company invested EUR 54 million in the first half of 2025, a 161% increase compared to last year.

Projects included the continuation of construction on a multipurpose warehouse for steel coils, the 12th Berth on Pier II, and relocation of storage blocks at the Container Terminal.

Initial works for the extension of Pier I began in January and entered the construction phase in mid-July.

The company also completed a new car storage area with capacity for 3,500 vehicles, a new Passenger Terminal building, a warehouse hall for Avtoservis Koper, and delivered a new locomotive to its affiliate Adria Transport.  

“We are pleased that we have managed to launch all planned projects and that they are progressing according to the set timelines. This sends a strong signal to our business partners that we are delivering on our strategic business plan and that they can continue to rely on us,” said Nevenka Kržan, President of the Management Board. She also noted that additional major projects will start this year, including new open storage areas for vehicles, a covered parking garage with capacity for nearly 12,000 vehicles, and initial works on on-shore power supply infrastructure for ships. 

Luka Koper Group is a public limited company headquartered in Koper, Slovenia, operating the Port of Koper. It manages port and logistics services, including container, car, bulk, liquid, and general cargo terminals, as well as passenger operations. The group also engages in infrastructure development and investment to expand port capacity. 

Avtoservis Koper is a company providing vehicle processing and related services in the automotive logistics sector, with operations tied to the Port of Koper’s car terminal.  

Adria Transport is a railway transport company established as an affiliate of Luka Koper, offering rail freight services primarily for port-related cargo and hinterland connections.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:13

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news