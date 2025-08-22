  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

2025 August 22   10:21

shipbuilding

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

The future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, the sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, has been officially delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy.

According to the company's release, the handover ceremony took place at Halifax Shipyard, where Dirk Lesko, President of Irving Shipbuilding; Rear Admiral Josée Kurtz, Maritime Forces Atlantic and Joint Task Force Atlantic Commander; and Commander Brian Henwood, Commanding Officer of HMCS Robert Hampton Gray, signed the ship’s documents.

Following the ceremony, the vessel departed Irving Shipbuilding’s pier for HMC Dockyard. 

Halifax Shipyard has delivered one Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship per year to the Royal Canadian Navy, concluding with the future HMCS Robert Hampton Gray.

Two AOPS variants are currently under construction for the Canadian Coast Guard.

In April, Irving Shipbuilding began building the first River-class destroyer, the future HMCS Fraser, as part of a program that will consist of 15 destroyers.  

According to official specifications, the ship has a length of 103.6 metres, a beam of 19.0 metres, and a speed of 17 knots in open water. Its range is 6,800 nautical miles at 14 knots, with an endurance of 120 days. It is equipped with integrated diesel-electric power and propulsion, a bow thruster, retractable active fin stabilizers, and can accommodate a CH-148 Cyclone or a small utility helicopter. The complement is 65 crew plus 20 embarked forces. 

Irving Shipbuilding Inc. is a Canadian shipbuilding company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia. It is part of the J.D. Irving Group of Companies and operates Halifax Shipyard, which is the largest full-service shipyard on North America’s Atlantic coast. The company is the primary contractor for Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy in the combat vessel category.  

Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) is the maritime force of the Canadian Armed Forces and one of three environmental commands within the Department of National Defence. The RCN is responsible for Canada’s naval operations, including defense of national waters, sovereignty patrols, and participation in multinational operations.  

Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) is a federal agency under Fisheries and Oceans Canada. It is responsible for maritime safety, environmental response, icebreaking services, and support for Canadian sovereignty in northern waters. The CCG is not a military organization but provides civilian services critical to Canada’s maritime operations.

Topics:

Navy

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:13

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news