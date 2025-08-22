Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

Sempra announced that its subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure, and ConocoPhillips have entered into a definitive 20-year sale and purchase agreement for 4 million tonnes per annum of LNG offtake from the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 development project in Jefferson County, Texas.

The partnership builds on Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, where ConocoPhillips holds a 30% equity stake and has secured 5 Mtpa in offtake capacity for 20 years.

Phase 1 is under construction with two LNG storage tanks and liquefaction trains 1 and 2, which are scheduled to reach commercial operations in 2027 and 2028.

Phase 2 is expected to include two additional liquefaction trains capable of producing about 13 Mtpa, bringing total liquefaction capacity of the facility to approximately 26 Mtpa.

Further phases remain in early development.

In July 2025, Sempra Infrastructure signed a 20-year agreement with JERA Co. Inc. for 1.5 Mtpa of LNG from Phase 2, subject to a positive final investment decision and closing conditions. All major permits for Phase 2 have been secured. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the project in September 2023, followed by an export authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy in May 2025. Bechtel has been selected to deliver the engineering, procurement and construction of the facility. The development remains subject to risks including finalizing commercial agreements, financing and investment decisions. Sempra is targeting a financial investment decision on Phase 2 in 2025.

Sempra is a publicly traded energy infrastructure company incorporated in California, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker SRE. Through subsidiaries, it owns and operates regulated utilities and energy infrastructure projects in the United States and internationally.

ConocoPhillips is an American multinational corporation headquartered in Houston, Texas, operating as an independent exploration and production company. It is one of the largest independent producers of oil and natural gas globally, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker COP.

JERA Co. Inc. is a Japanese joint venture power generation company formed by Tokyo Electric Power Company Fuel & Power Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc., engaged in fuel procurement and power generation.

Bechtel is a privately held engineering, procurement, construction and project management company headquartered in Reston, Virginia, providing services for infrastructure, energy and industrial projects worldwide.