Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

Epicentr Group and the family of member of parliament Anatolii Urbansky plan to build a grain terminal in the port of Pivdennyi with an annual capacity of 5 million tons, according to Latifundist Media.

This follows the 2024 project documentation, which specifies a turnover of 5 million tons per year and silo capacity of 250,000 tons.

The terminal was first announced by Epicentr K CEO Petro Mykhailyshyn in November 2024. In April, head of the group’s agricultural division Svitlana Nykytiuk confirmed the plans.

In 2025, Casablanca Shipping Limited (Cyprus), founded by Epicentr K, acquired 32.61% of Promtekhinovatsiya (Odesa). Igor Urbansky holds 16.48%, while Kateryna and Denys Urbansky own 25.46% each.

According to last year’s project, Promtekhinovatsiya leases land plots in the port’s water area and near the T1606 road, with a total area of about 32 hectares. The sites are intended for a railway and truck unloading station, silos, and a transshipment terminal.

The project provides for a dedicated railway station on a 10-hectare plot, with capacity of up to 3 million tons annually, processing up to five freight trains (50–70 wagons) per day. A wagon unloading station with 2,000 tons per hour capacity and a truck unloading station with 1,000 tons per hour are planned. A 1,600-meter conveyor gallery with 1,200 tons per hour capacity will connect unloading facilities to silos. The site will host about 50 silos with a total storage of 250,000 tons.

The terminal design includes a berth up to 350 meters long and 16 meters deep. Two tower cranes with a capacity of 1,500 tons per hour will handle agricultural cargo.

Promtekhinovatsiya will own the unloading, transport, storage, and transshipment equipment.

Port representatives familiar with the construction said the project is progressing successfully. Commissioning is planned for 2026, with completion on schedule despite technical complexity.

Sources close to the project described it as a combination of businesses: Epicentr with grain production and financial resources, and the Urbansky family with access to port facilities.

Epicentr K LLC is a Ukrainian limited liability company operating as the country’s largest non-food retailer. Its agricultural assets are managed through Epicentr Agro, which consolidates farming, storage, and trading operations.

Epicentr Agro is an agricultural holding established in 2015 as part of Epicentr Group, with land, storage, and production assets across Ukraine.

Promtekhinovatsiya LLC is an Odesa-based limited liability company leasing land plots in the Pivdennyi port area for infrastructure projects, including grain storage and transshipment.

Casablanca Shipping Limited is a Cyprus-registered company founded by Epicentr K. In 2025 it acquired a minority stake in Promtekhinovatsiya.