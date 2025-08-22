  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

2025 August 22   10:40

ports

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

Epicentr Group and the family of member of parliament Anatolii Urbansky plan to build a grain terminal in the port of Pivdennyi with an annual capacity of 5 million tons, according to Latifundist Media.

This follows the 2024 project documentation, which specifies a turnover of 5 million tons per year and silo capacity of 250,000 tons.  

The terminal was first announced by Epicentr K CEO Petro Mykhailyshyn in November 2024. In April, head of the group’s agricultural division Svitlana Nykytiuk confirmed the plans.  

In 2025, Casablanca Shipping Limited (Cyprus), founded by Epicentr K, acquired 32.61% of Promtekhinovatsiya (Odesa). Igor Urbansky holds 16.48%, while Kateryna and Denys Urbansky own 25.46% each.

According to last year’s project, Promtekhinovatsiya leases land plots in the port’s water area and near the T1606 road, with a total area of about 32 hectares. The sites are intended for a railway and truck unloading station, silos, and a transshipment terminal.  

The project provides for a dedicated railway station on a 10-hectare plot, with capacity of up to 3 million tons annually, processing up to five freight trains (50–70 wagons) per day. A wagon unloading station with 2,000 tons per hour capacity and a truck unloading station with 1,000 tons per hour are planned. A 1,600-meter conveyor gallery with 1,200 tons per hour capacity will connect unloading facilities to silos. The site will host about 50 silos with a total storage of 250,000 tons.  

The terminal design includes a berth up to 350 meters long and 16 meters deep. Two tower cranes with a capacity of 1,500 tons per hour will handle agricultural cargo.

Promtekhinovatsiya will own the unloading, transport, storage, and transshipment equipment.  

Port representatives familiar with the construction said the project is progressing successfully. Commissioning is planned for 2026, with completion on schedule despite technical complexity.  

Sources close to the project described it as a combination of businesses: Epicentr with grain production and financial resources, and the Urbansky family with access to port facilities. 

Epicentr K LLC is a Ukrainian limited liability company operating as the country’s largest non-food retailer. Its agricultural assets are managed through Epicentr Agro, which consolidates farming, storage, and trading operations.  

Epicentr Agro is an agricultural holding established in 2015 as part of Epicentr Group, with land, storage, and production assets across Ukraine.  

Promtekhinovatsiya LLC is an Odesa-based limited liability company leasing land plots in the Pivdennyi port area for infrastructure projects, including grain storage and transshipment.  

Casablanca Shipping Limited is a Cyprus-registered company founded by Epicentr K. In 2025 it acquired a minority stake in Promtekhinovatsiya.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:13

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news