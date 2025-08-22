  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

2025 August 22   14:45

Maersk

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

APM Terminals, the port operating arm of A.P. Moller–Maersk, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board to invest ₹9,000 crore (around $1.1 billion) in the development and modernization of the Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, and Mulapeta ports, according to Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board's release.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and is expected to generate approximately 10,000 direct jobs as the state aims to position itself as India’s eastern gateway for maritime trade.  

According to the memorandum, APM Terminals will establish and operate new terminals and cargo-handling systems at the three sites, as well as undertake related infrastructure improvements.

The investment is part of Andhra Pradesh’s wider plan to strengthen its logistics network, which includes the creation of a state logistics corporation to oversee multimodal transport and support port-led economic activity. 

APM Terminals is a global port and terminal operator headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and manages container terminals and inland services across multiple continents as part of the group’s integrated transport and logistics activities.  

A.P. Moller – Maersk is a Danish public limited company listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. It is a global integrated logistics company with core activities in ocean transport, logistics and services, and terminal operations. 

The Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board is a statutory authority established by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, India. It is responsible for the development, regulation, and administration of the state’s non-major ports and associated maritime infrastructure.

Topics:

APM Terminals

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

16:13

South Korea revises rules on eco-friendly vessel standards

16:05

Wuhu Shipyard launches 37,000 DWT asphalt carrier for Teodor Shipping

15:34

MEYER FASSMER Spezialschiffbau consortium improves thruster performance of BMBF’s METEOR IV research vessel with Elomatic’s Elogrid tunnel thruster solution

15:14

Syrian President al-Sharaa meets CMA CGM to discuss new dock at Latakia Port

15:01

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 34, 2025

14:43

CDWE сompletes 73 jacket foundations for Hai Long Offshore Wind Project ahead of schedule

14:13

Cargo ship MN KOSTAS declared a wreck off Crete, removal ordered by authorities

13:30

Federal Ministry of Transport funds AKIDU digitalisation at Port of Hamburg’s O’Swaldkai terminal

13:02

MOL, TradeWaltz and Suzuki sign MOU on automobile trade cooperation between India and Africa

12:40

K Line Wind Service and SN Marine agree on capital alliance

12:35

Canada begins construction of Polar Max icebreaker with Chantier Davie at Helsinki Shipyard

12:20

Odfjell SE highlights lack of new chemical-tanker orders as key Q2 factor

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news