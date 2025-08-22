Le Groupe ALMACO signs $105mln contract with Davie for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Max Icebreaker

  1. Home
2025 August 22   16:47

shipbuilding

Le Groupe ALMACO, a Canadian subsidiary of ALMACO Group, announced it has signed a $105 million Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract with Chantier Davie Canada Inc. for the outfitting of the Polar Max Icebreaker.

The project is part of the National Shipbuilding Strategy and will become a central vessel in the future Canadian Coast Guard fleet.  

The Polar Max project will be carried out in both Canada and Finland. The hull will be built at Davie-owned Helsinki Shipyard, where Le Groupe ALMACO will provide interior accommodation and other essential areas.

In Québec, Davie and Le Groupe ALMACO will design, procure, and fabricate the 1,400-ton superstructure. Once the hull is transported to Canada, integration will take place at Davie’s facility in Lévis, with delivery expected by 2030. The approach mirrors the process used for the Combat Support Ship Asterix, delivered to the Royal Canadian Navy.  

ALMACO is expanding its operations in Québec to support the Polar Max project, including the opening of a new office in Québec City in September 2025 and establishing a facility for modular cabins.

The company has launched recruitment efforts to combine its European expertise with Canadian professionals and has committed to employing local talent across engineering, project management, and manufacturing functions.  Executives emphasized the continuity of cooperation.

Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry, called the partnership “great news that ALMACO has chosen Québec to expand its activities.” Stephen Fuhr, Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, said the program would “contribute to a more modern, capable Canadian Coast Guard fleet.”

The Polar Max contract renews a partnership that began with the delivery of the Asterix in 2017 and reflects a shared commitment to Canadian shipbuilding. 

Chantier Davie Canada Inc., based in Québec, is part of Group Davie. It designs and builds specialist ships including icebreakers, ferries, and warships for government and commercial clients. Davie has been active since 1825 and became a partner in Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy in 2023. Its portfolio under this agreement includes seven heavy icebreakers and two large hybrid-powered ferries. In 2023, Davie expanded internationally by acquiring Helsinki Shipyard in Finland, a leading designer and builder of ice-capable vessels. 

ALMACO Group, founded in 1998, is a global contractor specializing in the construction and modernization of accommodation and catering facilities for marine and offshore industries. The company delivers turnkey solutions including cabins, galleys, provision stores, refrigeration machinery, and living quarters for offshore units. It operates in multiple countries, with offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, and the United States.

