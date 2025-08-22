Pilbara Ports throughput up 8% to 64.4 mln tonnes in July 2025

Pilbara Ports recorded a total monthly throughput of 64.4 million tonnes (Mt) in July 2025, representing an eight per cent increase compared with July 2024.

According to the release, the Port of Port Hedland reported a monthly throughput of 46.9Mt, of which 46.6Mt were iron ore exports.

This marked a seven per cent rise in total throughput compared with the same month last year. Imports through the port reached 240,000 tonnes, up 25 per cent from July 2024.

The Port of Dampier handled 14.3Mt in July, a two per cent decrease year-on-year. Imports through the port fell 42 per cent compared with July 2024, to 98,000 tonnes.

According to Pilbara Ports, fluctuations in throughput are influenced by changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations and proponent needs.

Pilbara Ports Authority is a statutory authority of the Government of Western Australia. It manages and operates several major ports in the Pilbara region, including the Port of Port Hedland and the Port of Dampier.

The Port of Port Hedland is a deep-water bulk port in Western Australia and is administered by the Pilbara Ports Authority. It is a key facility for iron ore exports and general cargo.

The Port of Dampier, also under the management of the Pilbara Ports Authority, is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.