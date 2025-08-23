  1. Home
2025 August 23   09:46

SAAM Towage Uruguay neutralizes 100% of its carbon footprint

The company acquired carbon credits from a forestry project as an extra step toward more efficient fuel and energy use to cut emissions.

SAAM Towage Uruguay verified the removal of 6,130 verified carbon units (VCUs). Along with other operational measures, this action neutralized 100% of its Scope 1 emissions from maneuvers in Uruguay.

"This marks the end of a very important process and a boost for the future. We have been addressing this issue as part of our Sustainability Strategy since 2022. We started by measuring greenhouse gases (GHG) and then implemented a systematic plan and methodology for this data,” explained Javiera Hevia, Country Manager of SAAM Towage Uruguay.

The executive reported that one of the initial steps was to audit the emissions measurement with Bureau Veritas. In parallel, steps were taken to reduce the footprint, including optimal speed control on the tugs and establishing electrical connections between the tugs and onshore power (dock). Finally, carbon credits were considered to offset the remaining emissions.

"We selected the Montes del Este forestry project, which is part of the international Verified Carbon Standard program. The initiative involves the planting of high-quality timber on degraded pastures in central-eastern Uruguay,” Hevia explained.

