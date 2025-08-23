Orsted and its UK-based drone operator Skylift use giant drones to service world’s largest offshore wind farms

This summer offshore wind giant Orsted is using heavy-lifting cargo drones to carry out the largest programme of offshore equipment deliveries that has ever been done outside the military - including Hornsea 1 & 2, the largest offshore wind farms in the world, the Company said.

Denmark headquartered Orsted and its UK-based drone operator Skylift are using the FlyingBasket cargo drones to transport boxes of critical safety evacuation equipment which weigh up to 70kg, around the weight of a washing machine. Each box is taken from a ship by the drone and delivered to the nacelle at the top of each wind turbine at a height of more than 100 metres – roughly the height of a 25-storey building.

The programme is pushing the boundaries of drone use in the offshore wind industry with a number of significant milestones – it is the largest drone delivery programme ever attempted to offshore wind sites with over 550 flights to more than 400 turbines. It is also the first time that drones have been used for such an extensive delivery programme so far from land, going to turbines up to 75 miles to sea.

Thanks to this groundbreaking project, more than 400 turbines will receive the safety equipment located at four of Orsted’s offshore wind farms – Hornsea 1 and Hornsea 2 on the east coast; Walney 1 & 2 on the west coast.

The use of these drones to deliver cargo reduces costs and time as well as improving operational safety and efficiency. Drones mean less work disturbance as turbines don’t have to be shut down when cargo is delivered. They avoid risk, making it safer for personnel working on the wind farm and minimise the need for multiple journeys by ship, reducing carbon emissions and climate change impacts.

Nina F. Le who is heading the project for Orsted’s team said: “Normally to deliver heavy loads like this, it would require two crane-lifting operations to get the box to the top of the turbine. It would also take 3 people and means shutting the turbine down for up to 6 hours, so we could only deliver one box a day. Delivery by drone takes no technicians from their scheduled work, we can leave the turbines running which means no lost power generation and each takes around. 5 minutes which has meant we’ve been able to achieve up to 30 deliveries a day.”

“At Orsted we want to use our industry leading position to help push forward innovations that reduce costs and maximise efficiency and safety in the offshore wind sector. Drone cargo delivery is an important step in that direction."

Orsted has used smaller drones for some time for inspections of the turbines and is now leading the industry in deployment of cargo drones on a large scale. The company is actively seeking partnerships with the best drone cargo operators and services providers to help grow the supply chain in the UK.

Orsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Headquartered in Denmark, Orsted employs approx. 8,300 people.