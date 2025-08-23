  1. Home
2025 August 23   12:03

Yinson GreenTech to use Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform in electric marine vessels

Yinson GreenTech says it will collaborate with Blue Ctrl AS (“Blue Ctrl”), a Norwegian software provider of marine automation and control systems. This collaboration will see the use of Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform features into Yinson GreenTech’s fleet of electric vessels, marking a significant step forward in smart maritime mobility.

The X-Connect Platform’s capabilities will enhance vessel performance by enabling real-time data monitoring, energy optimisation, and advanced alarm and system management. These features will strengthen the digital infrastructure of Yinson GreenTech’s marine operations and support more efficient, data-driven fleet management.

This partnership reflects Yinson GreenTech’s position not just as an electric vessel provider, but as a driver of marine innovation – embedding intelligence and automation across fleet operations. It also aligns with marinEV’s broader mission to digitalise and decarbonise maritime transport, supporting a more connected, efficient, and low-emission operations.

Jan-Viggo Johansen, Managing Director of marinEV, Yinson GreenTech shared, “As we continue scaling our electric vessel operations, incorporating advanced digital tools is key to delivering smarter, more responsive marine solutions. Blue Ctrl’s platform adds valuable capabilities that help us optimise performance and reinforce our vision for a safe, smart and efficient maritime future.” Arne Dybvik, Managing Director of Blue Ctrl AS, said, “We are pleased to partner with Yinson GreenTech marinEV to expand our reach in the Singapore shipbuilding market. Together, we will provide the tools they need to achieve greater efficiency, reduce costs, and improve vessel performance.”

