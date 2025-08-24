  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Operations start at Phase Two of Dublin Port’s new Terminal 4 RoRo depot

2025 August 24   08:57

ports

Operations start at Phase Two of Dublin Port’s new Terminal 4 RoRo depot

Dublin Port says that Phase Two of Terminal 4 at Dublin Port is opening this week, with some 160 new trailer spaces being added to the port’s operating land capacity over the coming month. This equates to over 100,000 truck movements annually and comes on the back of a €11.7m investment by Dublin Port.

Terminal 4 (T4) will be operated by Doyle Shipping Group (DSG), who work directly with shipping lines across all cargo types, facilitating the movement of containers and dry goods between Ireland, the UK, and mainland Europe.

Speaking about the new Terminal 4 opening was Senior Project Engineer Howard Costelloe, “The opening of T4 creates much needed new capacity for our RoRo land operations and it’s great to see that coming into effect today. The main contractor, Wills Bros Ltd, who have adapted brilliantly to the Port environment over the past few years, have delivered a high-quality infrastructure project that will be a key asset to the Port.

“The project came with significant engineering challenges. As a brownfield site with a long industrial history, we uncovered substantial concrete slabs and deep trenches beneath the surface – remnants of the foundations and service ducts from the fertilizer plants that once operated here in the 1950s.

“From an environmental and sustainability perspective, we achieved the ‘reuse’ goal set at the beginning of the project. Even though the land was somewhat contaminated from historic industrial works, through filtering, and refining, a large segment of the excavated material was incorporated into the yard’s one-metre raise. The Port was able to reuse over half of the excavated ground material which is a credit to the hard work and ingenuity shown by the designers DBFL and the main contractor, Wills Bros Ltd.”

For Doyle Shipping Group, the new Terminal 4 opens new opportunities. Speaking about it was DSG Manager Shane Morgan “This new capacity will give DSG much needed space to facilitate the growth in trailer volumes direct from mainland Europe. It was a pleasure to work with Dublin Port and Wills Bros on this project.  RoRo trailers are a significant part of our business, growing substantially since Brexit. This new phase of Terminal 4 and the forthcoming phase are extremely welcome.”

Larger vessels now regularly call at Dublin Port, some with 6-8km of unaccompanied RoRo trailers on board. These are towed from the ships by tugs and are stored briefly in facilities such as Terminal 4 before being collected by local hauliers, usually within a number of hours, and brought to their final destinations.

The terminal will be used to support the growing unaccompanied RoRo trade, which accounts for some three quarters of all RoRo freight through Dublin Port. Last month, this mode grew by 5%, underscoring the need for new facilities such as Terminal 4.

The land used for Terminal 4 was previously used for the storage of empty containers, operations which have since been moved to the Dublin Inland Port and other locations, as part of a drive to optimise the use of scarce port lands for core operations. With the opening of Terminal 4, the amount of Dublin Port land used for non-core business, such as empty container storage and warehousing has gone from 40ha in 2018, down to 8ha in 2025.

The initial phase of Terminal 4 was opened in in 2023 by then Minister of State, Jack Chambers, TD. Overall €127m has been invested in the terminal, self-financed by DPC and delivered on time, and on budget.

The rejuvenation and resizing of Terminal 4 will continue, with the third phase to begin next year, further optimising the port estate for future freight growth.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:21

OOIL's 1H 2025 revenue rises 4,9% to US$4,876 million

2025 August 23

15:07

Cadeler signs firm contract with Synera Renewable Energy for WTG installation at the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan

14:21

KiwiRail and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard reached settlement on the cancelled Project iReX ferries

12:03

Yinson GreenTech to use Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform in electric marine vessels

11:14

Orsted and its UK-based drone operator Skylift use giant drones to service world’s largest offshore wind farms

09:46

SAAM Towage Uruguay neutralizes 100% of its carbon footprint

2025 August 22

18:04

thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

17:20

Pilbara Ports throughput up 8% to 64.4 mln tonnes in July 2025

17:01

ACUA Ocean’s hydrogen-powered vessel completes first 24-hour autonomous sea trial

16:47

Le Groupe ALMACO signs $105mln contract with Davie for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Max Icebreaker

16:01

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping test autonomous electric vessel in UK port

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

17:06

Hong Kong Port сontainer throughput falls 6.5% to 1.08 mln TEUs in July 2025

16:45

DP World signs MoU with ITOCHU to expand logistics in sub-Saharan Africa

16:25

Turkey informally restricts port access for vessels with links to Israel

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news