Congo Terminal reaches a new step in the extension of the East Mole Quay with the successful launch of a CSD dragger

On 20 August 2025, a major step forward was taken in the East Mole dock extension project. CRBC (China Road and Bridge Corporation), the company in charge of the work, successfully launched a CSD (Cutter Suction Dredger) dredger, marking a major phase in the construction of rockfill protection for the quayside, Financial Afrik reported.

This strategic operation guarantees the stability of the new port infrastructure currently being developed, while respecting the highest international standards in terms of quality, safety and environmental performance.

‘This launch symbolises a significant step forward in the construction of a new port platform at East Mole. It reflects our commitment to improving the logistical performance of the port of Pointe-Noire, a major transhipment hub in the sub-region,’ said Aziz ANGUILET, Môle East Project Engineer.

With this ambitious project, Congo Terminal is confirming its role as a driver of economic and logistical development in the Republic of Congo, using cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships.