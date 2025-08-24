  1. Home
2025 August 24   13:39

Höegh Autoliners ASA reports revenue of $367 million for 2Q 2025

Höegh Autoliners ("Höegh Autoliners") continued to report solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2025. The gross revenue was USD 367 million/NOK 3,785 million, operating profit (EBITDA) was USD 166 million/NOK 1,708 million, and net profit after tax was USD 123 million/NOK 1,268 million.

Operating profit (EBITDA) of USD 166 million and net profit after tax of USD 123 million. A dividend for Q2 2025 of USD 137 million (USD 0.7181 per share) declared and will be paid out in September.
Volume up 11% from Q1.
Contract share of 81%, up from 73% in 2024.
Q1 2025 dividend of USD 158 million paid in May 2025.

The fifth Aurora Class vessel, Höegh Sunrise, was delivered from the yard in May, and the sixth vessel, Höegh Moonlight was delivered in June.

Höegh Beijing sold for USD 43 million with delivery in Q3. The vessel is debt free. Signed one three-year contract with an international car producer, contract value above USD 100 million

