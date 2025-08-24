  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CCS issued a digital twin compliance certificate to the deepest water jacket in Asia

2025 August 24   15:04

CCS issued a digital twin compliance certificate to the deepest water jacket in Asia

China Classification Society (CCS) says it has recently issued a Digital Twin System Compliance Certificate to Haiji No.2, the deepest water jacket in Asia. The average water depth of the "Haiji No.2" operation area is more than 300 meters, and it is equipped with China's advanced intelligent health management system for jacket, addition with current cathodic protection and monitoring system (ICCP+CPMS), internal wave flow monitoring system, etc.

The survey and certification work was conducted by CCS Shenzhen Branch for project coordination and on-site verification, while the CCS Offshore Engineering Technology Center handled system drawing documentation approval. The survey team was deeply involved in the entire project lifecycle starting from the design stage of the jacket, strictly controlling the compliance of on-site construction with design drawings. Through regular technical communication with CNOOC Shenzhen Branch (the client entity), they conducted multiple rounds of system validation tests to guarantee that both software and hardware functionalities fully meet design requirements.

The Haiji No.2 has been verified by CCS with Digital Twin System certification, forming an intelligent operation cluster with the smart cylindrical FPSO Haikui No.1 in the same sea area. Together, they establish China's first intelligent development demonstration system for deep-water oil and gas fields. Going forward, CCS will continue to deepen technological innovation and service upgrades, further strengthening the engineering application research of cutting-edge technologies such as digital twins and intelligent monitoring, and improving the intelligent standard system for offshore engineering, providing strong technical support for enhancing the digital intelligence and safety levels of China's marine equipment.

Topics:

classification

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:39

Höegh Autoliners ASA reports revenue of $367 million for 2Q 2025

12:17

Congo Terminal reaches a new step in the extension of the East Mole Quay with the successful launch of a CSD dragger

10:21

OOIL's 1H 2025 revenue rises 4,9% to US$4,876 million

08:57

Operations start at Phase Two of Dublin Port’s new Terminal 4 RoRo depot

2025 August 23

15:07

Cadeler signs firm contract with Synera Renewable Energy for WTG installation at the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan

14:21

KiwiRail and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard reached settlement on the cancelled Project iReX ferries

12:03

Yinson GreenTech to use Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform in electric marine vessels

11:14

Orsted and its UK-based drone operator Skylift use giant drones to service world’s largest offshore wind farms

09:46

SAAM Towage Uruguay neutralizes 100% of its carbon footprint

2025 August 22

18:04

thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

17:20

Pilbara Ports throughput up 8% to 64.4 mln tonnes in July 2025

17:01

ACUA Ocean’s hydrogen-powered vessel completes first 24-hour autonomous sea trial

16:47

Le Groupe ALMACO signs $105mln contract with Davie for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Max Icebreaker

16:01

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping test autonomous electric vessel in UK port

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

14:45

Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and APM Terminals agree on $1.1 billion port investment

14:17

ONE launches Mediterranean 2 and Gulf Pacific South 2 shipping services

13:04

Port of Los Angeles emerges as only US West Coast port to grow market share in Q2

12:13

Straits subsidiary SCS and Horizon Shipyard sign MOU on Smart Shipyard project

11:40

CMA CGM invests in Vanguard Renewables to secure long-term RNG for maritime operations

11:01

United States and European Union outline new framework agreement on tariffs, energy, and investment

10:40

Epicentr and Urbansky family to build 5 mln ton grain terminal in Pivdennyi port

10:21

Irving Shipbuilding delivers sixth and final Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship to Royal Canadian Navy

09:59

U.S. sanctions Hong Kong, UAE, Marshall Islands firms over Iranian oil shipments

09:22

Sempra and ConocoPhillips sign 20-year LNG offtake deal for Port Arthur LNG Phase 2

08:30

Luka Koper Group reports higher revenue and cargo volumes in H1 2025

07:27

EWD Benli Recycling receives first nationwide license for ship dismantling in Germany

2025 August 21

18:00

Helix Energy Solutions Group secures multi-year Gulf of America contract

17:36

KfW IPEX-Bank provides €45 mln financing for Duisburger Hafen

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news