CCS issued a digital twin compliance certificate to the deepest water jacket in Asia

China Classification Society (CCS) says it has recently issued a Digital Twin System Compliance Certificate to Haiji No.2, the deepest water jacket in Asia. The average water depth of the "Haiji No.2" operation area is more than 300 meters, and it is equipped with China's advanced intelligent health management system for jacket, addition with current cathodic protection and monitoring system (ICCP+CPMS), internal wave flow monitoring system, etc.

The survey and certification work was conducted by CCS Shenzhen Branch for project coordination and on-site verification, while the CCS Offshore Engineering Technology Center handled system drawing documentation approval. The survey team was deeply involved in the entire project lifecycle starting from the design stage of the jacket, strictly controlling the compliance of on-site construction with design drawings. Through regular technical communication with CNOOC Shenzhen Branch (the client entity), they conducted multiple rounds of system validation tests to guarantee that both software and hardware functionalities fully meet design requirements.

The Haiji No.2 has been verified by CCS with Digital Twin System certification, forming an intelligent operation cluster with the smart cylindrical FPSO Haikui No.1 in the same sea area. Together, they establish China's first intelligent development demonstration system for deep-water oil and gas fields. Going forward, CCS will continue to deepen technological innovation and service upgrades, further strengthening the engineering application research of cutting-edge technologies such as digital twins and intelligent monitoring, and improving the intelligent standard system for offshore engineering, providing strong technical support for enhancing the digital intelligence and safety levels of China's marine equipment.