Vietnam halts sea operations and evacuates coastal communities as Typhoon Kajiki nears

Vietnam intensified preparations along its central coast on Monday as Typhoon Kajiki forced the suspension of sea traffic, bans on fishing activities, and the evacuation of coastal communities.

The storm carried peak winds of 160 to 166 kph over water, raising risks of storm surges, flooding, and landslides as it approached landfall between Thanh Hóa and Nghệ An in the afternoon.

Local governments in affected provinces prohibited small craft from going to sea, closed beaches, and reinforced harbor facilities.

Đà Nẵng instituted a sea ban from August 24, while authorities in Nghệ An–Hà Tĩnh halted traffic on the Cửa Hội bridge as winds strengthened.

Thousands of fishing boats were called back to port, and coastal households were ordered to evacuate from low-lying and flood-prone zones.

On August 23, the Prime Minister issued urgent telegram No. 143/CĐ-TTg, directing ministries and provincial administrations to maximize emergency readiness.

The Deputy Prime Minister relocated to the central region to lead coordination. “The safety of people’s lives must come first,” Deputy PM Trần Hồng Hà stated, emphasizing the need to maintain communications and “mobilize forces promptly—no passivity, no surprises.”

By Monday morning, government reports indicated plans to relocate more than 90,000 households, or over 325,000 people. International agencies cited higher targets exceeding 500,000, with about 30,000 already moved.

The Defence Ministry assigned over 16,500 soldiers and 107,000 militia to coastal protection and rescue operations.

Kajiki passed near China’s Hainan Island on Sunday, where tourist services were suspended, more than 20,000 people evacuated, and 21,000 fishers recalled to shore before the storm shifted toward Vietnam.

At sea, the U.S. Joint Typhoon Warning Center placed Kajiki about 270 kilometers north-northwest of Đà Nẵng at 00:00 UTC on Monday, recording a minimum central pressure near 967 mb and wave heights of 9 to 10 meters.

Vietnam’s meteorological service warned of hurricane-force gusts near the storm’s core and widespread heavy rainfall.