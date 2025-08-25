  1. Home
  2. News
  3. First CO2 stored at Northern Lights marks start of world’s third-party CCS facility

2025 August 25   10:00

offshore

First CO2 stored at Northern Lights marks start of world’s third-party CCS facility

The Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project has begun operations with the first CO₂ volumes injected into a reservoir 2,600 meters beneath the seabed outside Bergen, according to Equinor's release.

The facility, located at Øygarden, is described as the world’s first third-party CO₂ transport and storage system and is intended to contribute to reducing European greenhouse gas emissions.  

The transported CO₂ originates from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik and is shipped to the Øygarden terminal.

From there, it is transferred via a 100-kilometer pipeline into the Aurora reservoir under the North Sea.  

“With CO₂ safely stored below the seabed, we mark a major milestone. This demonstrates the viability of carbon capture, transport and storage as a scalable industry,” said Anders Opedal, CEO of Equinor. He noted that the development was made possible through cooperation with the Norwegian government and the project partners.  

Northern Lights is a joint venture equally owned by Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies. Equinor, as Technical Service Provider, oversaw the construction of the Øygarden onshore plant and offshore facilities and will take on operational responsibility for the CO₂ plant.  

The initial injection marks the completion of phase 1 of the project, with an annual storage capacity of 1.5 million tonnes of CO₂, which is already fully booked. In March, the joint venture partners made a final investment decision on phase 2, which is expected to raise the capacity to at least 5 million tonnes per year.

A contract with Stockholm Exergi to store up to 900,000 tonnes annually and a €131 million grant from the EU Connecting Europe Facility for Energy enabled the expansion.  

Phase 2 includes new onshore storage tanks, a jetty, and additional injection wells. Equinor has taken delivery of nine CO₂ storage tanks at Øygarden during the summer.

The company has also stated its ambition to develop 30-50 million tonnes per year of CO₂ transport and storage capacity by 2035, through projects in Europe and the US. 

Equinor ASA is a publicly listed Norwegian energy company headquartered in Stavanger, majority-owned by the Norwegian state. Its activities span oil, gas, renewable energy and carbon capture and storage projects worldwide. 

Shell is a publicly traded multinational energy company incorporated in the United Kingdom. It engages in oil, gas, renewable energy and low-carbon solutions with operations in over 70 countries.  

TotalEnergies SE is a publicly traded French energy company headquartered in Paris, active in oil, gas, renewables and electricity, and operating across more than 130 countries.  

Topics:

Shell

TotalEnergies

Equinor

CO2

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Seadrill joint venture Sonadrill wins two drilling contracts in Angola

17:21

LNG Croatia FSRU leaves Omišalj for overhaul and capacity upgrade in Turkey

17:02

Drydocks World awarded EPC contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

16:47

BCT Gdynia orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs

16:28

MISC Group Q2 2025 profit falls to USD 97.5 mln

15:59

Marine propeller market projected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030, says Mordor Intelligence

14:35

SCZONE signs $4.2 million agreements with Egyptian–Turkish alliance for container yards

13:03

Ningbo Shipping Exchange reports weekly decline in container index

12:48

Helsinki District Court begins trial over Eagle S cable damage case

12:24

MV Tamarack marks first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in 20 years

11:00

GMS says sentiment cautious in sub-continent despite deliveries as dry bulk losses weigh

10:45

VARD to convert Sanco Sailor for Sanco Shipping

09:08

Vietnam halts sea operations and evacuates coastal communities as Typhoon Kajiki nears

2025 August 24

15:04

CCS issued a digital twin compliance certificate to the deepest water jacket in Asia

13:39

Höegh Autoliners ASA reports revenue of $367 million for 2Q 2025

12:17

Congo Terminal reaches a new step in the extension of the East Mole Quay with the successful launch of a CSD dragger

10:21

OOIL's 1H 2025 revenue rises 4,9% to US$4,876 million

08:57

Operations start at Phase Two of Dublin Port’s new Terminal 4 RoRo depot

2025 August 23

15:07

Cadeler signs firm contract with Synera Renewable Energy for WTG installation at the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan

14:21

KiwiRail and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard reached settlement on the cancelled Project iReX ferries

12:03

Yinson GreenTech to use Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform in electric marine vessels

11:14

Orsted and its UK-based drone operator Skylift use giant drones to service world’s largest offshore wind farms

09:46

SAAM Towage Uruguay neutralizes 100% of its carbon footprint

2025 August 22

18:04

thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

17:20

Pilbara Ports throughput up 8% to 64.4 mln tonnes in July 2025

17:01

ACUA Ocean’s hydrogen-powered vessel completes first 24-hour autonomous sea trial

16:47

Le Groupe ALMACO signs $105mln contract with Davie for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Max Icebreaker

16:01

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping test autonomous electric vessel in UK port

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news