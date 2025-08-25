  1. Home
2025 August 25   10:45

VARD to convert Sanco Sailor for Sanco Shipping

VARD signed a contract with Norway-based Sanco Shipping to carry out an extensive conversion of the Seismic Research Vessel Sanco Sailor into a Seismic Source Vessel.

According to the company's release, Sanco Shipping strengthened its market position with the contracting of PGS Apollo, now renamed Sanco Sailor, and after taking over the 106.6-meter-long, 19.2-meter-wide vessel on 31 July 2025, sent it directly to Vard Langsten.

The scope includes significant structural modifications, upgrades to existing seismic equipment, and installation of a DP2 system to enhance operational capabilities and support Sanco’s position in the seismic and offshore markets.

VARD is a company with aftersales operations and a position in the ship repair and conversion market.  

Sanco Shipping is a Norway-based shipping company active in the seismic and offshore markets.  

