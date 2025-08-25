  1. Home
  MV Tamarack marks first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in 20 years

2025 August 25

MV Tamarack marks first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in 20 years

MV Tamarack arrived at the Port of Montreal on August 22, 2025, after completing her maiden transatlantic voyage, according to CSL's release.

The vessel is owned by Eureka Shipping, a joint venture between CSL and SMT Shipping, and is the first newly built cement carrier to enter service in the Great Lakes in 20 years.  

The ship was delivered on July 23, 2025, at Holland Shipyard in The Netherlands. Managed by Canada Steamship Lines, the Canadian division of CSL, the 12,500 DWT mechanical and pneumatic cement carrier is replacing two older vessels.

According to the companies, the new ship maintains the same cargo capacity while lowering environmental impact.  

MV Tamarack is purpose-built for the Great Lakes and includes a 10,700m³ cement cargo hold, diesel-electric propulsion, and advanced manoeuvrability systems. The ship is equipped to run on HVO biofuel and has shore-power compatibility, noise insulation, and energy-saving cargo systems.  

“Bringing MV Tamarack to the Great Lakes has been a true team effort,” said Kai Grotterud, Managing Director of Eureka Shipping. “This highly efficient vessel is the result of a close collaboration with our customer, smart design, and a shared vision for more responsible shipping. We’re proud to set a new standard for sustainability and performance in the region.” 

CSL Group Inc. is a privately held Canadian shipping company headquartered in Montreal, Quebec. Through its subsidiary Canada Steamship Lines, the company operates self-unloading bulk carriers in the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, and international waters. 

SMT Shipping is a Cyprus-based shipping company that operates a fleet specializing in bulk cargo transportation, including cement, aggregates, coal, and other dry bulk commodities. It provides both owned and chartered vessels and manages operations worldwide. 

Eureka Shipping Ltd. is a joint venture between CSL and SMT Shipping that focuses on operating pneumatic cement carriers. It provides specialized shipping solutions for the cement industry and other powder products in Europe, North America, and other markets. 

Holland Shipyards Group is a Dutch shipbuilding company based in Hardinxveld-Giessendam, the Netherlands. It builds and maintains a variety of vessels, including ferries, offshore support ships, and dredgers, and also specializes in ship conversions and retrofits.

