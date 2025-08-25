SCZONE signs $4.2 million agreements with Egyptian–Turkish alliance for container yards

On August 25, 2025, the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced the signing of two agreements with an Egyptian–Turkish alliance to establish customs-bonded container yards in Qantara West and Sokhna.

According to SCZONE's release, the alliance includes the Arab Organization for Industrialization, United Egy Group from Egypt, Sigma Logistics & Containers from Turkey, and Logi Trade from Turkey.

The joint venture, named “SIGMA Egypt,” will operate the two yards for container storage, handling, repair, and value-added services. Each site will cover 50,000 square meters, totaling 100,000 square meters.

The Qantara West site will become the 33rd project in the Qantara West Industrial Zone. Investments amount to $4.2 million, equivalent to EGP 203 million, fully self-financed.

The projects are expected to create about 100 direct jobs.

General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is an Egyptian governmental authority overseeing a special economic zone that includes ports and industrial areas around the Suez Canal, aimed at attracting investment in manufacturing, logistics, and trade.

Arab Organization for Industrialization is a state-owned Egyptian industrial conglomerate established by presidential decree, operating across multiple sectors including defense, energy, transportation, and infrastructure.

United Egy Group is an Egyptian private-sector company active in logistics and industrial services.