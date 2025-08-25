  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Marine propeller market projected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030, says Mordor Intelligence

2025 August 25   15:59

shipbuilding

Marine propeller market projected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030, says Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence forecasts the marine propeller market, valued at USD 4.48 billion in 2025, to reach approximately USD 6.17 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of more than 6 percent.

The firm cites regulations by the International Maritime Organization, including the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index and the Carbon Intensity Indicator, as key drivers making propulsion efficiency a requirement for compliance and financing.  

Volatility in alloy and composite feedstock costs is pressuring margins, but retrofitting activity remains significant as shipowners aim to avoid penalties linked to speed and voyage performance.

According to Mordor Intelligence, this is maintaining steady aftermarket opportunities even during periods of weak freight rates.  

Industry trends highlighted include expansion in shipbuilding led by China and South Korea, specialized propeller demand for hybrid and battery-electric ferries, and the use of digital-twin design tools that reduce development cycles and enable customized production.  

The report notes that the marine propeller market is closely tied to advancements in the marine propulsion engine market, which is projected to expand through 2030 as dual-fuel and alternative fuel systems gain ground. Diesel engines continue to dominate.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share, while Europe drives regulatory adoption.  

Monitoring systems are expected to play an increasing role, with the marine engine monitoring system market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4 percent between 2025 and 2030.

Real-time data on vibration, fuel consumption, and wear are supporting predictive maintenance.

Demand for such systems is strongest in North America for defense and fleet renewal, with Europe and Asia-Pacific expanding adoption through regulatory requirements and shipyard modernization.  

The market remains moderately fragmented. Players such as Nakashima, Schottel, and Veem focus on specialized designs, while larger integrated suppliers including Wärtsilä, Rolls-Royce, and ABB combine propellers with engines and monitoring systems.  

Mordor Intelligence also points to opportunities in offshore oil, gas, and wind projects, naval modernization programs requiring quieter technologies, retrofit demand linked to regulatory deadlines, and digital integration supporting bundled contracts.  

Mordor Intelligence Private Limited is a market research and consulting firm incorporated in India. It provides syndicated and custom research reports across a wide range of industries, supported by a network of analysts and regional specialists.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Seadrill joint venture Sonadrill wins two drilling contracts in Angola

17:21

LNG Croatia FSRU leaves Omišalj for overhaul and capacity upgrade in Turkey

17:02

Drydocks World awarded EPC contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

16:47

BCT Gdynia orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs

16:28

MISC Group Q2 2025 profit falls to USD 97.5 mln

14:35

SCZONE signs $4.2 million agreements with Egyptian–Turkish alliance for container yards

13:03

Ningbo Shipping Exchange reports weekly decline in container index

12:48

Helsinki District Court begins trial over Eagle S cable damage case

12:24

MV Tamarack marks first new cement carrier on the Great Lakes in 20 years

11:00

GMS says sentiment cautious in sub-continent despite deliveries as dry bulk losses weigh

10:45

VARD to convert Sanco Sailor for Sanco Shipping

10:00

First CO2 stored at Northern Lights marks start of world’s third-party CCS facility

09:08

Vietnam halts sea operations and evacuates coastal communities as Typhoon Kajiki nears

2025 August 24

15:04

CCS issued a digital twin compliance certificate to the deepest water jacket in Asia

13:39

Höegh Autoliners ASA reports revenue of $367 million for 2Q 2025

12:17

Congo Terminal reaches a new step in the extension of the East Mole Quay with the successful launch of a CSD dragger

10:21

OOIL's 1H 2025 revenue rises 4,9% to US$4,876 million

08:57

Operations start at Phase Two of Dublin Port’s new Terminal 4 RoRo depot

2025 August 23

15:07

Cadeler signs firm contract with Synera Renewable Energy for WTG installation at the Formosa 4 offshore wind farm in Taiwan

14:21

KiwiRail and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard reached settlement on the cancelled Project iReX ferries

12:03

Yinson GreenTech to use Blue Ctrl’s X-Connect Platform in electric marine vessels

11:14

Orsted and its UK-based drone operator Skylift use giant drones to service world’s largest offshore wind farms

09:46

SAAM Towage Uruguay neutralizes 100% of its carbon footprint

2025 August 22

18:04

thyssenkrupp Uhde completes Pre-FEED for HAMR Energy renewable fuels project in Australia

17:20

Pilbara Ports throughput up 8% to 64.4 mln tonnes in July 2025

17:01

ACUA Ocean’s hydrogen-powered vessel completes first 24-hour autonomous sea trial

16:47

Le Groupe ALMACO signs $105mln contract with Davie for Canadian Coast Guard Polar Max Icebreaker

16:01

RAD Propulsion and Williams Shipping test autonomous electric vessel in UK port

15:35

India, Saudi Arabia to deepen ties in shipping, ports and logistics

15:19

HD Hyundai to supply reactor vessels for TerraPower’s Natrium reactors

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

All news