MISC Group Q2 2025 profit falls to USD 97.5 mln

MISC Group reported Q2 2025 net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of RM 464.4 million (USD 97.5 million), compared with RM 540.9 million (USD 113.6 million) a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue stood at RM 2.721 billion (USD 571.4 million), down from RM 3.33 billion (USD 699.3 million).

For the first half of 2025, the group posted net profit of RM 1.17 billion (USD 245.7 million) and revenue of RM 5.54 billion (USD 1.163 billion).

The results represent a 14.1% year-on-year decline in quarterly profit and an 18.3% fall in quarterly revenue.

The weaker outcome was attributed to reduced contributions from Marine & Heavy Engineering and Gas Assets & Solutions, where lower project activity, contract completions, vessel disposals and lower freight rates affected performance.

Revenue in Marine & Heavy Engineering was RM 431.6 million (USD 90.6 million), down 52% year on year, while Gas Assets & Solutions revenue decreased 23.8% to RM 524.4 million (USD 110.1 million).

Petroleum & Products revenue fell 1.7% to RM 1.29 billion (USD 270.9 million), with the stronger ringgit against the US dollar also noted as a factor.

The interim dividend was maintained at 8 sen per share, with payment scheduled for 25 September 2025.

MISC Berhad is a public limited company incorporated in Malaysia and listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. It operates as an international maritime corporation providing energy-related shipping and offshore services. The company is majority-owned by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Malaysia’s national oil and gas company. MISC’s activities cover the ownership and operation of liquefied natural gas carriers, petroleum and product tankers, offshore floating solutions, as well as engineering and construction through its subsidiary Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Holdings Berhad.