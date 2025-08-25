BCT Gdynia orders eight hybrid Konecranes RTGs

Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) in Gdynia, Poland, has ordered eight hybrid Rubber-Tired Gantry cranes (RTGs) from Konecranes, including the 3,000th RTG manufactured by the company, according to Konecranes's release.

The contract was signed in the second quarter of 2025. BCT, owned by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), is one of the Baltic Sea’s key container hubs.

This is the terminal’s first investment in Konecranes RTGs.

The cranes will use a hybrid drive system combining battery technology with a compact diesel genset, designed to reduce fuel consumption and emissions compared with conventional diesel RTGs.

The project is financed through the European Union’s NextGenerationEU program under the National Recovery Plan in Poland.

The RTGs will be equipped with Smart Features such as Stack Collision Prevention, Auto-TOS Reporting, and Auto-Steering.

“We chose the Konecranes RTGs because they offer the best combination of performance and lower emissions. They met our requirements in terms of the technical solution, warranty, value for the investment and delivery time. This investment fits perfectly with our goal of improving handling capacity while reducing our environmental footprint,” said Maciej Maliszewski, Technical Director at BCT.

The cranes will be produced in Poland via Konecranes’ local manufacturing network. The company emphasized that more than 225 hybrid RTGs are now operating worldwide, and that the 3,000th unit represents a milestone.

“The fact that our 3,000th RTG will be built in Poland for BCT makes this delivery a milestone. Our manufacturing network in Poland has been a fundamental part of our global success with RTGs,” said Heikki Kreku, Director of RTGs, Port Solutions at Konecranes.

Konecranes Oyj is a Finnish public limited company. It provides material handling equipment and services to industries including ports, manufacturing, power, and logistics. In 2024, the company reported group sales of EUR 4.2 billion and employed approximately 16,500 people across more than 50 countries.

Baltic Container Terminal (BCT) Gdynia operates as a container terminal within the Port of Gdynia, Poland. It has a handling capacity of over one million TEUs annually and serves as a hub for maritime, rail, and road connections to European hinterlands. The terminal is a wholly owned subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc.