2025 August 25   17:02

LNG

Drydocks World awarded EPC contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

Drydocks World, a subsidiary of DP World, has secured an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract from AMIGO LNG to deliver what is described as the world’s largest Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) liquefaction facility.

According to the company's release, the agreement covers the conversion of two LNG carriers into Floating Storage Units and the construction of two new FLNG barges at Drydocks World’s Dubai yard.  

The four-vessel facility, located off Guaymas, Sonora on Mexico’s west coast, is scheduled to start operations in the second half of 2028. It will provide more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum of liquefaction capacity, exceeding existing floating LNG developments.

The project will be supplied with natural gas from the US Permian Basin and will allow direct LNG exports to Asia and Latin America.  

AMIGO LNG is a joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore-based LNG Alliance Pte Ltd.  

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: “This contract represents a major milestone for Drydocks World and Dubai. With our expertise in complex offshore conversions and large-scale new builds, we are setting new global benchmarks for floating LNG solutions. At the same time, this project reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced maritime engineering that powers global trade and the energy transition."  

According to Drydocks World, the EPC scope will be carried out using a modular build strategy, enabling precision fabrication, system integration and pre-commissioning in a controlled environment.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance, stated: "By partnering with Drydocks World on the world’s largest FLNG facility, we are securing best-in-class quality, exceptional production capacity, and reliable long-term performance of this critical asset. We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions — from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers."  

Drydocks World has previously completed more than 10 major LNG and FSRU conversion projects. 

Drydocks World is a Dubai-based shipyard and offshore services provider specializing in ship repair, vessel conversion and construction of offshore structures. It operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of DP World, a global ports and logistics company headquartered in Dubai.  

DP World is a multinational logistics group incorporated in the United Arab Emirates, with activities spanning container terminal operations, marine services, logistics and technology-driven supply chain solutions.  

AMIGO LNG is a joint venture created to develop floating LNG infrastructure off Mexico’s west coast. It is structured as a partnership between Epcilon LNG LLC and LNG Alliance Pte Ltd.  

Epcilon LNG LLC is a privately held company based in Texas, United States, focusing on the development of liquefied natural gas export projects.  

LNG Alliance Pte Ltd is a Singapore-incorporated independent project developer and integrator of LNG infrastructure projects, engaged in midstream and downstream liquefied natural gas solutions.

